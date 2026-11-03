New Frozen 4 Update Has Fans Convinced Disney Is About To Repeat Its Worst Mistake

Although Frozen 3 has not yet hit theaters (and it isn’t expected to do so for another year), a brand-new update on its sequel, Frozen 4, has already come through—and now, it has fans worried that this fan-favorite Disney franchise is going to suffer from one of the House of Mouse’s worst mistakes. Frozen 4 was always going to be an interesting entry in the larger franchise, as it was announced essentially simultaneously with Frozen 3. While that’s not entirely unheard of, especially for a media giant like Disney, it did suggest that, in addition to the powers that be feeling very confident about these sequels, they were also planning a narrative that would dovetail from one film into the next. With revealing a terrifying new snow queen, that was an interesting prospect.

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However, report from earlier today confirmed a number of things about Frozen 4, one of which is a timeline change that will no longer see movies 3 and 4 released as close together as they were originally planning. While that may have implications for just how interwoven these narratives actually turn out to be, the bigger news, at least in terms of one major fan concern, is that Frozen 4 may be the end of the Frozen franchise. While that wasn’t stated outright, when speaking with Collider, Disney’s Head of Animation Jared Bush said of Frozen 4, “You have to be building to something that feels worthy of the end of a franchise that’s that important to people.” With that comment in particular, some are suspecting that Frozen 4 may be the end, and that’s led to an entirely different wave of concern.

Is Disney Going to Make a Live-Action Remake of Frozen?

Frozen has long been considered among the best Disney movies of the last 15 or so years, and that is clear in the fact that it has already had one sequel and has two more on the way. However, that also makes it susceptible to becoming yet another live-action Disney remake—something that has notoriously become a problem for many fans. With Frozen’s popularity, and the musical numbers that continue to be incredibly popular, it already felt like a no-brainer for Disney to do this at some point, and if Frozen 4 really is going to be the end of this franchise of movies, then it doesn’t feel unreasonable to suspect that an eventual live-action remake is on the cards.

Unfortunately, history suggests that won’t actually go over very well if it comes to pass. There have certainly been exceptions over the years, and live-action Tangled has actually had some very positive updates and fan reactions, but on the whole, these remakes tend to be met with harsh criticism and backlash. It would really be a shame if that were to happen to Frozen, given what incredible success and popularity it has found thus far. For now, though, this is speculative, as is Frozen 4 being the end. It may be quite some time before either answer is revealed.

Do you hope the franchise continues beyond Frozen 4, or are you ready to see these movies end? Share your thoughts in the comments below.