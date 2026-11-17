No, we haven’t been using a medium to channel a dead author for his opinion. Rather, a look back at what Ian Fleming approved in his lifetime offers some clues that Robert Pattinson is more or less what the author had in mind as a James Bond type. Benjamin Svetkey over at The Hollywood Reporter has taken a look at Fleming’s description of what Bond looks like, along with a sketch the author commissioned based on his words. The conclusion? Pattinson may be closer than any previous actor in the role. In print, “Bond was about six-foot tall, 168 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes.” That’s a match. Daniel Craig, at least, was initially mocked for being “James Blond,” though that hasn’t stopped Casino Royale from topping many fans’ lists of favorite Bond films.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There’s also the sketch, which was meant for a style guide when a British newspaper obtained the rights to do a Bond comic strip. Fleming gave instructions as weirdly specific as, “I think we should avoid giving Bond an American-shaped head and a duck’s haircut,” and the result was the image below:

Well, it took nearly 70 years, and there were plenty of detours along the way, but Ian Fleming finally got the James Bond of his dreams — at least when it comes to jawline and nose shape. https://t.co/kxhNkzetLX — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 17, 2026

When It Comes to James Bond, Accuracy Isn’t Everything

IMAGE COURTESY OF WARNER BROS.

It’s a default presumption that accuracy to source material is the best way to go about making a movie, but that’s not necessarily true for James Bond. The books began in 1953, and reflect the attitudes of the power structures of the time — by today’s standards, Bond isn’t just more misogynist than in any of the movies, but also racist. (He’s a smoker too, which bumps the MPAA rating up nowadays.) Unless a modern movie is specifically a period piece, and one in which those attitudes come back to haunt him, to boot, there’s no way to make that a four-quadrant blockbuster appealing to all audiences. Many of the action setpieces we associate with James Bond are also more endemic to the movies than the books — the version of the character most people like, whichever actor you prefer, includes key components that are not always book-accurate.

In other words, it’s no more necessary that Bond match Fleming’s description than anything else, which is why names like Idris Elba have floated about over the years. Besides, in 2035, the first Bond book, Casino Royale, enters the public domain in the UK, though not in the U.S. until 2049. So starting in about a decade, you can probably expect British indie filmmakers to try for book-accurate adaptations, minus the aspects added by the films. All that said, it’s pretty cool that Pattinson actually does look like the character as written, though that sketch also has something of Roger Moore’s eyebrow raise in there too.

As the article notes, however, the newspaper artist wound up ignoring the guide sketch, and drawing a Bond who looked more like Sean Connery eventually would in the part. Nowadays, Fleming could probably exercise J.K. Rowling levels of authorial control, but as with all things Bond, it was a different time. Pattinson is certainly one of the most versatile actors to play Bond; Sean Connery tended to stick to macho roles, and Roger Moore was often mocked for not having much range. That he has the look is really just a cherry on top.

Do you think Pattinson looks the part? And is that a license to kill it in the role? Post your thoughts in comments, for our eyes only.