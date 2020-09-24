Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Has Hilarious Reaction to Movie’s Latest Delay

✖

Yesterday, the news broke that Marvel's next slate of films have all been pushed back yet again. Marvel's Black Widow will now release on May 7, 2021, Eternals will release on November 5, 2021, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will release on July 9, 2021. Some of the movies' stars have commented on the delays, including Simu Liu. Liu is set to play the titular role in Shang-Chi and had a hilarious response to the news.

“The release date for #ShangChiAndTheLegendOfTheTenRings has been postponed to July 2021,” @MCU_Direct tweeted. "My hot girl summer is coming you guys," Liu joked. You gotta love a sense of humor in these trying times! The Umbrella Academy’s Justin H. Min commented on the post, saying, “I shall be a cold boy autumn until then." "Then I shall bring you pumpkin spice lattes to warm you up :)," Liu replied. You can view the tweets below:

My hot girl summer is coming you guys https://t.co/zZwmz7pr3h — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) September 23, 2020

While filming for Shang-Chi was suspended, Liu remained in Australia and recently spoke about the pressure of signing on for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"To take a quote from Stan Lee, the legend himself, ‘With great power there must also come great responsibility’," Liu explained. "But I think the reason I have the platform I do is because I’ve leaned into my Asianness. If you are going to ask an entire population to support you, to rally behind you and give you a platform, I won’t shy away from that responsi­bility. I feel like we’ve been shying away from it as people for too long, especially the children of immigrants who are taught to keep their heads down. We have reached the limit of that philosophy."

The delay of Black Widow, The Eternals, and Shang-Chi does not seem to impact the Marvel films scheduled for 2022 and beyond. The third Spider-Man movie is a Sony film, so if it is going to delay beyond its already-moved-to December 2021 date, such news would have to come from Sony rather than Disney and Marvel Studios. Disney+ recently pushed The Falcon and The Winter Soldier to 2021 but promised WandaVision would be arriving on the streaming service in 2020. 2020 now officially marks the first year since 2009 that the Marvel Cinematic Universe will have not released a new movie.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is currently scheduled to hit theaters on July 9, 2021.