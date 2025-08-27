Peacock Users Have Just One Day Left to Watch an Underrated WWII Movie

One of the best modern action movies flew under the radar when it was first released in theaters back in 2022, but has recently found a new audience in the world of streaming. The film kicked off another stint on Peacock earlier this summer, but it’s unfortunately going to be exiting the service this week, giving potential fans just another day to discover it.
The movie in question is Sisu, a John Wick-style action film from director Jalmari Helander set at the end of World War II. Its electric pace and bloody fights earned it rave reviews when it worked through the festival circuit three years ago, and has become something of a cult hit ever since. If you’ve had Sisu on your Peacock watchlist, now would be a good time to check it out, as it will be leaving the service very soon.
Sisu is set to exit Peacock’s lineup on Thursday, giving subscribers just over a day to stream the incredible action flick. As of now, now other major streaming service has announced plans to host the film.
If you want to give Sisu a shot before it leaves Peacock but you aren’t already a subscriber, you can sign up here.
A Sisu Sequel Is Coming Soon
The timing of Sisu leaving Peacock is a bit frustrating, as the departure is happening just a day after the first trailer for Sisu‘s highly anticipated sequel dropped online. Sisu: Road to Revenge hits theaters on November 21st, and you can check out the action-packed debut trailer below.
Star Jorma Tommila returns to reprise his leading role in the sequel, with Avatar‘s Stephen Lang taking on the role of the main villain. Road to Revenge is set in 1946, with Tommila’s Aatami attempting to rebuild his family’s home. When the Russian leader (Lang) who killed his family returns to finish the job, a cross-country fight to the death ensues.
Coming Soon to Peacock
Sisu may be leaving Peacock this week, but the streaming service has a huge lineup of new movies joining its roster at the start of September. You can check out the full list of Peacock’s September 1st arrivals below!
1408
2012
21 Jump Street
22 Jump Street
3:10 To Yuma
The 40 Year Old Virgin
Almost Famous
American Made
Amityville 3-D
Amityville II: The Possession
Amityville Moon
Amityville: The Awakening
The Amityville Harvest
The Amityville Uprising
The Angry Birds Movie
Bad Boys
Bad Boys II
Billy Madison
The Birds
The Breakfast Club
Bride of Chucky
Candyman III
Carlos
Child’s Play (2019)
Child’s Play 2
Child’s Play 3
Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant
Colombiana
Coming To America
The Craft: Legacy
The Creature Walks Among Us
Cult of Chucky
Curse of Chucky
Definitely, Maybe
Devil
Django Unchained
Downton Abbey
Drag Me To Hell
Firestarter
Flatliners (2017)
Frankenstein Meets The Wolfman
Goosebumps
Halloween II
Halloween III: Season of the Witch
Hanna
The Hateful Eight
The Haunting In Connecticut
Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts Of Georgia
The Hitman’s Bodyguard
The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
Home
I, Frankenstein
Invincible
The Invisible Man’s Revenge
Just Go With It
Knock Knock
The Last Witch Hunter
The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen
Leatherface
Lucy
Miss Congeniality
Miss Congeniality 2 Armed And Fabulous
Mummies
The Mummy
The Mummy’s Ghost
October Sky
Phantasm II
Psycho
Puss In Boots
The Raven
The Replacements
Reservoir Dogs
Robin Hood
Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark
The Scorpion King
Scream 4
Seed of Chucky
Shrek
Shrek 2
Shek the Third
Sicario
The Sixth Sense
Son of Frankenstein
Tales From The Crypt: Demon Knight
Tales From the Hood
Ted
Ted 2
Terrifier 3
The Thing (1982)
The Thing (2011)
The Tillman Story
United 93
The Village
A Walk Among The Tombstones
Werewolf of London
When a Stranger Calls
World Trade Center
You’re Next
Zombieland