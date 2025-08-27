Peacock Users Have Just One Day Left to Watch an Underrated WWII Movie

One of the best modern action movies flew under the radar when it was first released in theaters back in 2022, but has recently found a new audience in the world of streaming. The film kicked off another stint on Peacock earlier this summer, but it’s unfortunately going to be exiting the service this week, giving potential fans just another day to discover it.

The movie in question is Sisu, a John Wick-style action film from director Jalmari Helander set at the end of World War II. Its electric pace and bloody fights earned it rave reviews when it worked through the festival circuit three years ago, and has become something of a cult hit ever since. If you’ve had Sisu on your Peacock watchlist, now would be a good time to check it out, as it will be leaving the service very soon.

Sisu is set to exit Peacock’s lineup on Thursday, giving subscribers just over a day to stream the incredible action flick. As of now, now other major streaming service has announced plans to host the film.

If you want to give Sisu a shot before it leaves Peacock but you aren’t already a subscriber, you can sign up here.

A Sisu Sequel Is Coming Soon

The timing of Sisu leaving Peacock is a bit frustrating, as the departure is happening just a day after the first trailer for Sisu‘s highly anticipated sequel dropped online. Sisu: Road to Revenge hits theaters on November 21st, and you can check out the action-packed debut trailer below.

Star Jorma Tommila returns to reprise his leading role in the sequel, with Avatar‘s Stephen Lang taking on the role of the main villain. Road to Revenge is set in 1946, with Tommila’s Aatami attempting to rebuild his family’s home. When the Russian leader (Lang) who killed his family returns to finish the job, a cross-country fight to the death ensues.

Coming Soon to Peacock

Sisu may be leaving Peacock this week, but the streaming service has a huge lineup of new movies joining its roster at the start of September. You can check out the full list of Peacock’s September 1st arrivals below!

1408

2012

21 Jump Street

22 Jump Street

3:10 To Yuma

The 40 Year Old Virgin

Almost Famous

American Made

Amityville 3-D

Amityville II: The Possession

Amityville Moon

Amityville: The Awakening

The Amityville Harvest

The Amityville Uprising

The Angry Birds Movie

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Billy Madison

The Birds

The Breakfast Club

Bride of Chucky

Candyman III

Carlos

Child’s Play (2019)

Child’s Play 2

Child’s Play 3

Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant

Colombiana

Coming To America

The Craft: Legacy

The Creature Walks Among Us

Cult of Chucky

Curse of Chucky

Definitely, Maybe

Devil

Django Unchained

Downton Abbey

Drag Me To Hell

Firestarter

Flatliners (2017)

Frankenstein Meets The Wolfman

Goosebumps

Halloween II

Halloween III: Season of the Witch

Hanna

The Hateful Eight

The Haunting In Connecticut

Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts Of Georgia

The Hitman’s Bodyguard

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

Home

I, Frankenstein

Invincible

The Invisible Man’s Revenge

Just Go With It

Knock Knock

The Last Witch Hunter

The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen

Leatherface

Lucy

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2 Armed And Fabulous

Mummies

The Mummy

The Mummy’s Ghost

October Sky

Phantasm II

Psycho

Puss In Boots

The Raven

The Replacements

Reservoir Dogs

Robin Hood

Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark

The Scorpion King

Scream 4

Seed of Chucky

Shrek

Shrek 2

Shek the Third

Sicario

The Sixth Sense

Son of Frankenstein

Tales From The Crypt: Demon Knight

Tales From the Hood

Ted

Ted 2

Terrifier 3

The Thing (1982)

The Thing (2011)

The Tillman Story

United 93

The Village

A Walk Among The Tombstones

Werewolf of London

When a Stranger Calls

World Trade Center

You’re Next

Zombieland