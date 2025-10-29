Sonic 4 Rumor Means Major Changes for the Next Movie (but It’d Be a Mistake)

The Sonic the Hedgehog film series has proven to be one of the more successful video game adaptations of all time. Bouncing back from the infamous “Ugly Sonic” controversy that threatened to derail the franchise before it even began, three well-received installments have been released so far, all of which also performed well at the box office. Unsurprisingly, Paramount is busy working on Sonic the Hedgehog 4, which is scheduled to premiere in 2027. Fans are excited to see what the future holds for Sonic and his friends, but a new rumor about the upcoming movie suggests the studio could make a critical misstep.

According to a report from Daniel Richtman (via The Direct), Paramount is considering a new title for the next Sonic film. Instead of calling it Sonic the Hedgehog 4, the studio might go with Sonic CD, the same name as an early-’90s video game released for the Sega Genesis’ Sega CD accessory.

Why Retitling Sonic the Hedgehog 4 Would Be a Mistake

Image Courtesy of Paramount

Based on the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 post-credits scene, the characters of Amy Rose and Metal Sonic should play key roles in the next film. Not so coincidentally, both made their official debuts in Sonic CD, so from that perspective, it’s somewhat easy to understand why there’s alleged interest in renaming the fourth movie. Not only will Sonic CD likely serve as the foundation for the film’s story, Paramount might see this as a fun way to honor the source material and tap into the nostalgia older moviegoers have for the game. While nostalgia is certainly an appealing tool in the entertainment industry, it would be a mistake to strictly cater to that crowd.

With a cast of CGI animal characters and Jim Carrey’s zany comedic energy as Doctor Robotnik, the Sonic the Hedgehog films are family-friendly affairs. While the property has a fan base that spans generations thanks to the Sega Genesis’ heyday, kids are the primary target demographic of the movies. The significance of the Sonic CD title will probably be lost on the youngsters, so it would just make more sense to call the film Sonic the Hedgehog 4. The previous Sonic films were box office hits because they found a way to connect with the kids. Messing with the formula now would run the risk of alienating the audience, which wouldn’t be a smart decision.

It is important to keep in mind that the title change is not officially confirmed. Right now, this is just a rumor purporting what the studio is considering. It’s possible that Sonic CD could just be the working title for the film as it makes its way through development. Projects commonly use working titles during production (see: Avengers: Doomsday being called For All Time Productions UK behind the scenes). Since Sonic the Hedgehog 4 seems to be drawing from Sonic CD, the studio could just be referring to the film as that internally.

It’ll be interesting to see what Paramount ultimately decides to do. The studio has big plans for the Sonic film series moving forward, as there are hopes for spinoffs in addition to more mainline sequels. It would be a shame if the franchise’s momentum was disrupted by an arguably unnecessary title change. Sometimes, the best thing to do is to keep things simple and stick with what’s working. That would all but guarantee the films will continue to find success, paving the way for subsequent installments.

