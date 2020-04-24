Spider-Man 3 Predicted to Be Highest Grossing Superhero Movie of 2021

Spider-Man 3 Tom Holland steps into the Spider-Man role a sixth time in the untitled Far From Home sequel, again taking place in the interconnected Marvel Cinematic Universe. Plot details remain under wraps, but Far From Home ended with the wall-crawler framed for the murder of Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) when his secret identity was exposed on national television by pundit J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons). The next Spider-Man is expected to feature another Marvel superhero and could exhibit wider ties to Sony's Universe of Marvel Characters after trailers for Morbius revealed that film is at least adjacent to the Disney-owned MCU. Spider-Man 3 now opens November 5, 2021.

The Batman Following Ben Affleck's departure as the Dark Knight, The Batman focuses on a less-experienced version of the costumed crime-fighter (Pattinson) who is drawn into a city-wide conspiracy involving an already established rogues gallery, including Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz), the Riddler (Paul Dano) and the Penguin (Colin Farrell). The last solo film starring Batman, Christopher Nolan's trilogy closer The Dark Knight Rises, earned $1.081 billion worldwide in 2012. The Batman opens October 1, 2021.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Spider-Man trilogy director Sam Raimi returns to the realm of superheroes with the sequel to 2016's Doctor Strange following the exit of Scott Derrickson. Story details are scarce, but Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige has confirmed Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is connected to WandaVision, a big-budget television series coming to Disney+ with Avengers stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, as well as Loki, a new series starring the trickster demigod (Tom Hiddleston). Doctor Strange grossed $677 million globally, and the sorcerer later played a pivotal role in Avengers: Infinity War before returning in Avengers: Endgame, currently the highest-grossing film of all time. While included in the original poll, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will now open March 25, 2022, weeks after the new February 11, 2022 release date held by Thor: Love and Thunder.

The Eternals Director Chloé Zhao has assembled a star-studded cast for The Eternals, including Angelina Jolie (Maleficent), Richard Madden and Kit Harington (Game of Thrones), Lauren Ridloff (The Walking Dead), Kumail Nanjiani (Men in Black: International), Brian Tyree Henry (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), Barry Keoghan (Dunkirk), Salma Hayek (The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard), and Gemma Chan (Captain Marvel). The Eternals opens February 12, 2021.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Marvel Studios launches another new property, Shang-Chi, under director Destin Daniel Cretton (Short Term 12, Just Mercy). Led by charismatic Kim's Convenience star Simu Liu, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings marks Marvel's first Asian superhero movie and has the potential to reach the heights of Black Panther ($1.34 billion), Marvel Studios' first film featuring a predominantly Black cast, and Captain Marvel ($1.12 billion), the studio's first female-led feature film.



Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings opens May 7, 2021.

The Suicide Squad Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker James Gunn assembles his own star-studded cast in The Suicide Squad, which is not a direct sequel to 2016's David Ayer-directed Suicide Squad. Joining returning Suicide Squad stars Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, and Joel Kinnaman are franchise newcomers Idris Elba, John Cena, Taika Waititi, David Dastmalchian (Ant-Man), Nathan Fillion (Firefly), Sean Gunn (Avengers: Endgame), Peter Capaldi Gunn’s frequent collaborator Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy). The Suicide Squad is set for August 6, 2021.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Venom: Let There Be Carnage pits the symbiote superhero (Tom Hardy) against serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson) under the direction of motion capture master Andy Serkis (Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle). 2018's Ruben Fleischer-directed Venom earned $856 million globally as the first entry in Sony's Universe of Marvel Characters. The Venom sequel opens June 25, 2021, after that date was vacated by The Batman.

Morbius When biochemist Michael Morbius (Jared Leto) turns to an experimental process in the hopes of curing his rare blood disease, he's infected by a form of vampirism that turns him into a blood-thirsty, living vampire hunted by FBI agent Simon Stroud (Tyrese Gibson) and other authorities. Morbius is set in Sony's Universe of Marvel Characters, home to Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Once scheduled for July 2020, Morbius now opens March 19, 2021.