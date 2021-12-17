Spider-Man 3 Fanart Imagines Jamie Foxx's Electro With a Comic-Accurate Costume

✖

Principal photography for Marvel's Spider-Man 3 has been underway or the better part of a month and before long, a teaser will surface showing off Jamie Foxx reprising his role as Electro. Until then, however, we're going to have to use fan art to whet our appetites, including one incredible piece from Instagrammer @bobby_art. Though the piece doesn't have Electro's iconic facemask in tow — that would look quite silly on the silver screen, after all — it does include a comic-accurate suit as Foxx's eyes run a spark gold color.

Foxx first played the role in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, a role that was a vast reimagining of the character. After leaked e-mails from Marvel Studios Kevin Feige showed the producer was a fan of the actor in the feature, it was but a matter of time before he found a home in the MCU for the A-list Hollywood star. See the piece of fan art in question below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @bobby_art

"I'm still pretty confused on how big his role will be and if he's going to play the MCU version of Electro or the TASM version," the fan artist writes. "I'd be fine with either as Jamie Foxx is a phenomenal actor."

As the norm with anything Feige touches, plot details are being kept close to the fest. When ComicBook.com's Patrick Cavanaugh spoke with Spidey 3 star Jacob Batalon earlier this fall, the actor said the opportunity to work with Foxx was the fulfillment of a childhood fantasy.

"I'm a huge fan of Jamie Foxx. Like, literally, I grew up watching his things so being able to work with all these influential people in these movies has been like a godsend," Batalon shared with ComicBook.com. "I truly can't believe ... it's really because of Spider-Man that I get to meet all my heroes. Just having Jamie Foxx, he's so prolific, he's this very diverse ... he can just do everything. It's so awesome to really just know that he's in our project. That's so awesome."

Spider-Man 3 is currently set for release on December 17, 2021.

Who do you think is the big bad of Spidey 3? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!