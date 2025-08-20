Major Star Wars Actor Just Gave an Exciting Update About His Franchise Future

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker didn’t just end the sequel trilogy, it also served as the culminating chapter of the entire Skywalker Saga. Though the film marked the end of that particular story, Lucasfilm is busy developing a new slate of Star Wars films, and some projects are set adjacent to the sequel trilogy on the franchise’s official timeline. Fans already know that Daisy Ridley is set to reprise Rey in the upcoming film Star Wars: New Jedi Order, but it hasn’t been confirmed if any of her sequel trilogy co-stars will be joining her. One character fans would enjoy seeing again is hotshot Resistance pilot Poe Dameron, and Oscar Isaac has now addressed a possible return.

In an interview with Variety, Isaac was asked if he’d come back to the galaxy far, far away at some point. “Yeah, I’d be a Star Wars again if there was something good to do with that,” the actor said, making a humorous The Simpsons reference in his response.

Could Poe Dameron Return in a Future Star Wars Movie?

New Jedi Order isn’t the only future Star Wars movie that takes place around the same era as the sequel trilogy. Director Shawn Levy is currently working on Star Wars: Starfighter, which is scheduled to premiere in May 2027. Plot details are being kept under wraps for the time being, but it’s already been confirmed the film’s story is set roughly five years after The Rise of Skywalker. That means it’s plausible Poe will still be active during the movie’s events. With a title like Starfighter, the implication is fighter pilots could have a part to play. Who better to fill that role than Poe, who could be working as part of a new Republic helping maintain order?

Of course, part of the appeal of Starfighter is it’s a standalone project that isn’t connected to the Skywalker Saga. Levy has assembled a talented cast so far (Ryan Gosling, Mia Goth, and Matt Smith are set to star), but no sequel trilogy actors have come aboard yet. That could be deliberate on the part of Levy and Lucasfilm, hoping to use Starfighter to illustrate the boundless potential of storytelling in the galaxy far, far away. Taking advantage of the vast sandbox by shining a spotlight on new characters would be a great way to push Star Wars forward.

New Jedi Order remains a work in progress, having cycled through multiple writers as Lucasfilm attempts to crack the narrative. There’s no telling if Rey’s old Resistance friends will accompany her on her next adventure, but Ridley herself has cast doubt on that earlier this year. When highlighting the challenges of returning to Star Wars in New Jedi Order, Ridley mentioned she’d be working with “different actors” this time around. That’s far from an official confirmation Isaac and/or John Boyega won’t be returning, but it suggests Poe and Finn won’t have major roles to play in the story.

There should be opportunities for Lucasfilm to bring Poe back into the fold, but it’s encouraging Isaac’s condition to return is seemingly based on the project’s quality. He may not be interested in making a cameo that amounts to little more than fan service, but he’s open to it if there’s something worthwhile to explore with the character. While Poe had a nice arc about learning to become a leader in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, he was largely sidelined in the sequel trilogy, as the films primarily focused on the conflict between Rey and Kylo Ren. Still, Isaac’s natural screen presence and talent made Poe a fan favorite, and it’d be fun to see him play a meaningful role in a new movie.