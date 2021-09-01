Sucker Punch Cast Reunites for Group Photo, Star Suggests a Prequel

✖

We crossed the ten year anniversary since Zack Snyder's Sucker Punch earlier this year but most of the cast for the fantasy-action film have gotten together recently for a reunion photo. Star Vanessa Hudgens took to Instagram this week to show a photo of her with castmates Emily Browning, Abbie Cornish, Jena Malone, Jamie Chung and a photoshopped in Carla Gugino in a new photo, plus the original decade-old picture they were recreating, on Instagram. “12 years later - Reunited and it feels SO GOOD," Hudgens wrote in the caption. "@carlagugino couldn’t make it so I did my best to photoshop her in. So grateful to be forever connected to this group of strong and incredible women.”

Jeno Malone posted an alternate shot of the same reunion on her own social media, adding her own message which read: "Now and then, 12 years later!! A little sucker punch reunion where we were missing our loveliest @carlagugino !!! These ladies will always be my deep ride or dies. Never bonded so intensely with such an inspiring group of women before on set. It’s an absolute dream to hold you babes!!" Malone added two hashtags to her post as well including #suckerpunchforever and #letsmakeaprequel.

Following the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League earlier htis year the gates were knocked wide open for alternate, extended versions of movies and among them is the alleged director's cut of Sucker Punch. Snyder himself fanned the flames of these calls himself when he revealed that the unseen version of the movie existed.

"That was the first time where I really faced like a true radical restructuring of the film for it to be more commercial," Snyder previously told Vanity Fair. "There's a director's cut of that movie that has yet to be released. I'll say that out loud.”

Released to a critical drubbing, and technically Snyder's first wholly original feature based on a screenplay he co-wrote with Steve Shibuya, the film followed a young woman named Babydoll (Browning) who is committed to a mental institution but enters a fantasy world that she creates to cope with her reality. Teaming up with the other patients in the asylum they go through the stages of attempting a break out but done through the hyper-stylized lens of fighting through the likes of feudal Japan and a steampunk World War I.

Despite a negative reception upon release and becoming a box office flop, the response upon its debut has had no effect on the built up cult audience it has achieved (many finding the film from their love of Snyder's ouvre as a whole). The director's cut of Sucker Punch that Snyder recently revealed in one of this many recent interviews would mark the second alternate version of the movie however with an R-rated extended cut previously released on home media which added 18 minutes to the film.

