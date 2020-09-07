Suicide Squad Director Reveals Film Was Never Going To Be R-Rated

✖

Suicide Squad was never going to be R-rated, despite what some fans may think. That's according to director David Ayer, who set the record straight on Twitter. Fans have assumed that the "Ayer cut" of the movie would have earned an R rating. After a fan tweeted at him about an R-rated cut of the film, Ayer replied by saying, "It was never going to be R and I cannot imagine a more inappropriate scene." He continued in response to another tweet, stating, "I’m talking about actual commercial reality. It is what it is. Not perception or anecdotes. CBM’s skew young. Largest demographic to hit Squad was under 15 female."

Suicide Squad did go through significant changes in reshoots before it opened in theaters in 2016. The upcoming release of Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max has some fans hopeful that Ayer's original cut could be released, and Ayer says his version of the movie is almost complete. Despite that, Ayer remains skeptical about Warner Bros. releasing it. "It is simply not my call or my IP," Ayer tweeted. "I love WB - it's always been my' home studio' I fully respect and support the incredible path the DCU is taking under their stewardship. My cut of Suicide Squad may always be just a rumor. And that's just fine."

The director did previously revealed some changes that were made to the film before its release. Ayer wanted Diablo to survive the movie, and Deadshot and Harley Quinn to fall for each other. He also had a different opening scene in mind, one that involved June Moone and Enchantress. There was also a scene where Joker drove Tattoo Man to suicide. Even with these changes, Ayer backed the theatrical cut off the film in the past, saying the released cut was his cut.

"This cut of the movie is my cut. There's no sort of parallel universe version of the movie, the released movie is my cut," Ayer said in 2017. "And that's one of the toughest things about writing, shooting, and directing a film, is you end up with these orphans and you f---ing love them and you think they'd be amazing scenes and do these amazing things but the film is a dictatorship, not a democracy, and just because something's cool and charismatic doesn't mean it gets to survive in the final cut. The flow of the movie is the highest master."

