The Batman 2 Director Reveals Focus of DC Sequel

Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight won't be taking a backseat to his rogues' gallery in The Batman 2, director Matt Reeves reveals. Starring Pattinson as a younger Bruce Wayne in his second year as a costumed crime-fighter, The Batman pit the budding detective against three of Gotham City's most wanted: puzzling serial killer the Riddler (Paul Dano), gangster Oswald "Penguin" Cobblepot (Colin Farrell), and proto-Catwoman Selina Kyle (Zoe Kravitz). Even with a deleted scene teasing a future face-off with the Joker (Barry Keoghan), Reeves says his in-the-works Batman sequel will keep the focus on Pattinson's brooding Bruce Wayne / Batman.

"To me, the thing that I really feel is that I also believe that Rob is so special in the role. My goal has always been to do these point-of-view stories that allow the character to always be the emotional center of the story," Reeves told Collider. "Because a lot of times what happens is, after you do the first one, then suddenly other rogues' gallery characters come in, and they kind of take over, and then Batman takes a backseat sort of character-wise, or emotionally."

The Batman saw a reclusive Bruce Wayne evolve from a feared, street-stalking creature of the night to a symbol of hope for a Gotham City terrorized by the Riddler's crusade against the elite — a vendetta that unmasked the truth about Bruce's parents, the gunned-down Martha (Stella Stocker) and Thomas Wayne (Luke Roberts).

In an exclusive interview with ComicBook, Reeves confirmed he's developing the script for The Batman sequel separate from the DC Universe in the planning stages from DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran. Reeves has not yet revealed the identity of Battinson's next foe, but the director has expressed interest in Hush, who in the comics is an enigmatic enemy from Bruce/Batman's past.

Warner Bros. Pictures has not set a release date for The Batman 2.