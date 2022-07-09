The Rock Celebrated Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Birthday With an Inside Joke

✖

Happy Birthday, Jeffrey Dean Morgan! The actor known for playing The Comedian in the Watchmen movie and Negan on The Walking Dead turned 55 on April 22nd. Back in 2018, Morgan co-starred in Rampage alongside Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock and the two clearly hit it off. In fact, Johnson posted a message for Morgan's birthday earlier this week and he explained that they have their own private joke.

"Happy Birthday to my favorite a**hole @jeffreydeanmorgan — because it takes one to know one and we gotta stick together 😂 (inside joke). Happy birthday, my brother and always sending love and mana to you and your family’s way. #gunslinginggoodtimes," Johnson wrote. You can check out his post below:

Recently, Morgan's Negan received a never-before-told origin story in The Walking Dead's extended Season 10 prequel episode "Here's Negan," flashing back to the first year of the zombie apocalypse with Negan's cancer-stricken wife Lucille, who was played by Morgan's actual wife, Hilarie Burton Morgan. The episode was a big hit among fans, which has left folks wondering about the possibility of a Negan spin-off.

"We'll see. It's definitely being talked about," Morgan told Conan when asked about a spin-off. "I think they're thinking of a couple different ideas, but I've definitely had conversations about possibly continuing the story of Negan. You know, we just did the 'Here's Negan' story, which is sort of the prequel [of] how Negan became this guy, and I shot that with my wife which was so cool. It was awesome. We had so much fun, and I think the episode turned out really well."

As for The Rock, the actor recently began filming Black Adam, the upcoming DC film that will see Johnson in the titular role. The movie is set to be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (Jungle Cruise, House of Wax) and will also feature Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Marwan Kenzari and Sarah Shahi in undisclosed roles. Recently, it was announced that former James Bond, Pierce Brosnan, had been cast as Doctor Fate.

"Like most kids growing up, I dreamed about being a superhero," Johnson previously said of the film. "As a kid, Superman was the hero I always wanted to be. But, a few years into my fantasy, I realized that Superman was the hero I could never be. I was too rebellious. Too rambunctious. Too resistant to convention and authority."

Rampage starring Dwayne Johnson and Jeffrey Dean Morgan is currently streaming on HBO Max.