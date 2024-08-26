Watch the Twisters Cast React to David Corenswet Being Announced as Superman

The Twisters cast threw a celebration when they found out their co-star David Corenswet will be playing Superman on the big screen. Twisters was an instant hit at the box office, even surpassing its 1996 predecessor, Twister. One of the movie’s stars, David Corenswet, made news earlier this year when DC Studios and James Gunn announced him as the next actor to suit up as the Man of Steel in next year’s Superman. While fans were excited to finally have their Superman, this excitement was also shared by the cast and crew of Twisters.

Twisters star Brandon Perea shared some behind-the-scenes videos from the set on social media, with one of the videos featuring the cast’s reaction to David Corenswet’s Superman announcement. Glen Powell and Sasha Lane are just some of the people you can see jumping up and down and screaming. “Brandon, congrats!! That’s our Superman, baby!!” Perea screams. You can tell everyone involved in Twisters is happy for Corenswet, since Superman is one of the more coveted roles in Hollywood, especially with the relaunch of the DC Universe under filmmaker James Gunn. You can watch the video below in the fifth slide of Perea’s post.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Superman wraps filming

The end of July came the confirmation that James Gunn’s Superman had wrapped filming. The film is the inaugural film entry in Gunn and Peter Safran’s DC Studios and stars David Corenswet in the titular role of Clark Kent / Superman. Corenswet also commemorated the end of production with a post on social media.

The video consists solely of him looking at the character and eating a piece of chocolate cake, seemingly as a celebration of him not needing to maintain his superhero physique in the immediate future.

What is Superman about?

Per DC Studios, Superman tells the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and a better tomorrow, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

Superman will also star Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Terence Rosemore as Otis, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica / The Engineer, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders / Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt / Mr. Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason / Metamorpho, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, and Christopher McDonald as Ron Troupe.

What is Twisters about?

Twisters follows Kate Cooper (Daisy Edgar-Jones), a former storm chaser haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado during her college years who now studies storm patterns on screens safely in New York City. She is lured back to the open plains by her friend, Javi (Anthony Ramos) to test a groundbreaking new tracking system. There, she crosses paths with Tyler Owens (Glen Powell), the charming and reckless social-media superstar who thrives on posting his storm-chasing adventures with his raucous crew, the more dangerous the better. As storm season intensifies, terrifying phenomena never seen before are unleashed, and Kate, Tyler, and their competing teams find themselves squarely in the paths of multiple storm systems converging over central Oklahoma in the fight of their lives.

Directed by Lee Isaac Chung (Minari), Twisters also stars Brandon Perea (Nope), Sasha Lane (American Honey), Daryl McCormack (Peaky Blinders), Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Nik Dodani (Atypical), David Corenswet (Superman), Katy O’Brian (Love Lies Bleeding), and Golden Globe winner Maura Tierney (Beautiful Boy).

Twisters is now playing in theaters and will return to 4DX on August 30th.