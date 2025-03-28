One of DC’s Biggest Stars Just Pitched Themselves for the MCU (and They’d Be Perfect)

Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis, who has played Amanda Waller in various DC Comics adaptations, would be game to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe at some point. While at the premiere of her new action film G20, Davis spoke with Entertainment Weekly, and the topic of appearing in a Marvel film came up. Davis explained that her daughter is a huge fan of the MCU, meaning Davis has seen the films several times each. While she isn’t sure which character she would bring to life, Davis pitched the possibility of portraying an Iron Man variant.

“Yeah. Absolutely. I mean, I don’t know what hero I would be,” Davis said. “My daughter is a Marvel fanatic. So I’ve watched, I think, almost all of them five, six times. Probably an Iron Man … I would be maybe Iron Mania. Iron Shaniqua Mania.” Check out a video of Davis’ exchange on Entertainment Weekly‘s Instagram below:

Davis hasn’t appeared in a Marvel adaptation yet, but she has left her mark on the DC universe. She made her debut as Amanda Waller in 2016’s Suicide Squad and has reprised the part in 2021’s The Suicide Squad and 2022’s Black Adam (which was an uncredited role). On the TV side, she was in Peacemaker Season 1 and voices the character on the animated series Creature Commandos, which was the first official project in the DC Universe franchise reboot.

Davis is also slated to headline another DC show, Waller, which is currently in development. DC Studios co-head James Gunn recently revealed that the project encountered some setbacks caused by the 2023 Hollywood strikes. Waller is being retooled to better fit in the DC Universe timeline. It is unknown when production would start, and the series has no release window.

The industry is full of actors who have starred in both Marvel and DC projects, but they aren’t usually involved with both franchises simultaneously. That could be a hurdle for David joining the MCU, as her role as Amanda Waller is still ongoing. Still, there’s no denying she would be a fantastic addition for Marvel. Over the course of her career, Davis has established herself as one of the best actresses working today, capable of handling a variety of characters with deft skill. Her dramatic chops are well-known, and she’s no stranger to tackling physically demanding parts that require a healthy dose of action (see: The Woman King). While there isn’t a character called “Iron Mania” in the Marvel mythos, Davis would be a fit for whoever Kevin Feige has in mind.

As of this writing, Waller is the only DCU project Davis is seemingly attached to, so if the series continues to linger in development, a door could open for her to secure a part in one of the many Marvel titles coming through the pipeline. However, her DC commitments could change, as is the nature of shared universes. Actors are typically among the last to know when they’re needed, so Davis could get the call for another DC show or movie at any moment (though, it’s worth noting the DCU has had to push multiple projects to the back burner for now). Given Davis’ immense talent, it would be a shame if audiences didn’t get to see more of her no-nonsense Amanda Waller in the near future. Perhaps Marvel will swoop in with a different role for her in the meantime.