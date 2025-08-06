Wicked: For Good Just Revealed Even More Sequel Footage (Including Dorothy)

Wicked took the world by storm when it made the jump from the stage to the silver screen, and now the sequel Wicked: For Good is likely to do the same later this year, especially as the story starts to connect with the iconic Wizard of Oz. Fans knew that the sequel would tether in some way to the 1939 classic, but thanks to a new first look featurette, fans are now getting even more footage of not only Elphaba and Glinda’s journey, but also how their paths intersect with Dorothy, the Tin Man, the Cowardly Lion, and the Scarecrow. You can check out the new footage in the video below.

We catch several glimpses of the iconic quartet in the new footage, including a sequence where they are interacting with the Great Oz. The Lion is living up to his name in that particular sequence, but he’s much more lively as the group walks along the yellow brick road in other clips, and you can check out all of the new footage in the clip below.

Play video

We also get insight from Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, and Director Jon M. Chu throughout the featurette. When speaking about the friendship between Elphaba and Glinda, Erivo says, “They’re both stepping into this new place in their lives, and I think that makes them more powerful. They realize what they had in film 1 can never come back again, and they have to move into something different.”

“It’s a much more mature, emotional journey about the consequences of the hard choices that you make,” Chu said. “And it’s really about them trying to get back together in some way even if the fates don’t allow that.” Grande added, “We really just get to see how far we can push this friendship. There is nuance. There’s hurt. There’s forgiveness.”

“It also is the intersection between the wonderful Wizard of Oz and the world of Wicked,” Chu said, with Grande saying, “You get to see how these characters like the Tin Man and the scarecrow and The Lion come to be.” Erivo said, “It’s an interesting concept because now you get to see what happens behind the scenes and what’s been happening away from Dorothy and how they end up where they are.”

The original Wicked has become a broadway classic, while the original Wicked film experienced critical acclaim and box office success with a worldwide total of $755 million Wicked: For Good has the potential to surpass that total now that even more fans have seen the original, and we’ll find out when Wicked: For Good hits theaters on November 21st.

What did you think of the new footage from Wicked: For Good? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things Wicked and movies with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!