One of Will Smith’s Most Popular Movies Is Now Streaming Free (And the Timing Couldn’t Better)

Will Smith ruled movies in the 1990s, following up his massive TV success with box office hits like Bad Boys and Men in Black. He was one of the decade’s most bankable stars, and nothing proved that quite as much as the summer of 1996, when he punched an alien in the face and led the biggest box office haul of the entire year.

Independence Day crashed into theaters that summer and dominated the box office, establishing Smith as a true A-lister in the industry. It has remained one of the most beloved sci-fi action films of the era to this day, and it just got even easier to stream.

This weekend, Tubi added Independence Day to its lineup, making it completely free for everybody to stream. The ad-supported service doesn’t even require an account to sign up, so you can simply hop on and watch.

The best part of this addition is undoubtedly its timing, as the actual Independence Day is just a couple of weeks away. Smith’s smash-hit is streaming free just in time for the 4th of July, giving everybody who wants to watch the film on its namesake holiday now has a perfect opportunity.

Coming Soon to Tubi

Independence Day marks one of Tubi’s biggest additions in the month of June, but the service is showing no signs of slowing down as we head into July. Below, you can check out all of the films set to hit Tubi’s lineup next month.

