James Gunn in Talks to Direct Secret New DC Comics Movie

There's been a lot of speculation about the future for Warner Bros. Discovery, and what the new mega-company's plans forward would mean for DC movies and television shows. One bright spot in the past few years of DC's output has been the work of James Gunn, with the beloved director and writer taking on both The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker. Gunn has made it clear that he's going to still work under the DC umbrella, between a second season of Peacemaker and additional television shows spinning out of the events of The Suicide Squad. And according to new reporting, another cinematic venture could end up being a part of that.

On Monday, The Hollywood Reporter published a wide-ranging look at the future of DC's live-action output — and reported that Gunn is in talks for a mystery DC movie, and possibly more, at the studio. While there's absolutely no telling what the project would be, Gunn would reportedly "tackle it", with Peacemaker and Shazam! producer Peter Safran producing.

What DC project could James Gunn do next?

In addition to the aforementioned second season of Peacemaker, Gunn has hinted that he is developing at least one other television spinoff, which wouldn't be "as much of a comedy" as the inaugural series. Reports have indicated that that series might involve Viola Davis' Amanda Waller, but nothing has been confirmed thus far. Fans have speculated at length that the series could also include characters like the Secret Six.

On the movie side, Gunn has indicated that a The Suicide Squad sequel might not immediately be in the cards, but that it's been "talked about." He's also previously addressed the possibility of helming something related to Superman — revealing that one of his original plans for Squad was a film where they fought the Man of Steel.

"When they first came to me, it was really about what DC project I wanted to do. The first thing they brought up was Superman, and the second thing they brought up was Suicide Squad," Gunn told Entertainment Tonight in 2021. "So those were the first two projects, and then I had another project that they never brought up, never thought of, a couple of other ones that we talked about a little bit. People have talked about Krypto [the Superdog], they know that I brought that up at one point. So there's different characters that came up that interested me, and I just took some time and started sketching out what the different stories could be with these different characters. It was obvious from the very beginning that Suicide Squad just captured my imagination. It was the most fun. People are like, 'Why didn't you do Superman or Justice League?' I found this to be the most creatively fulfilling story. I know someone's gonna do a Superman movie again. I don't know that Polka-Dot Man's gonna get his story told if I don't tell it."

