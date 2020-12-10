Canadian Prime Minister Spotted With Star Wars' Millennium Falcon

✖

The beauty of Star Wars is that anyone can be a fan! Whether you're a kid, grandma, or the Prime Minister of Canada, Star Wars might just be for you. Many of us have a range of Star Wars toys and memorabilia in our homes and Justin Trudeau is no exception. Trudeau has served as the 23rd Prime Minister of Canada since 2015 but that has not stopped him from showing off his love for the galaxy far, far away. Recently, Canadian news anchor Todd Vanderheyden took to Twitter to share a screenshot of what appears to be Trudeau on Zoom at home and something special is lurking in the background: the Millennium Falcon.

"There’s something kinda cool about seeing the Prime Minister with a model of the Millennium Falcon on the shelf behind him #StarWars," Vanderheyden wrote. You can check out the post below:

There’s something kinda cool about seeing the Prime Minister with a model of the Millennium Falcon on the shelf behind him #StarWars pic.twitter.com/qlYji2Wxrl — Todd Vanderheyden (@ToddCTV) December 8, 2020

This is not the first time we've seen the Canadian politician share our interests. He's commented on The Game Awards in the past, congratulating Studio MDHR for its wins back in 2017. That same year, he paid a visit to the set of X-Men: Dark Phoenix, which filmed in Montreal. The franchise's star, James McAvoy, took to social media to share a photo of the set visit.

As for Star Wars, Disney is reportedly announcing a major Star Wars project during their investor day meeting, which is scheduled for later today. There's a lot of speculation that more projects are coming and many guess that Disney+ plans to expand their slate of live-action shows. For now, only Star Wars: The Mandalorian is in full swing on the streaming service. However, the show centering on Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi will reportedly begin filming in Boston next month. Recently, Star Wars: Rogue One Star Diego Luna also provided updates on the production for his prequel series, which will follow Cassian Andor before the events of Rogue One.

Were you surprised to see Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau displaying the Millennium Falcon? Tell us in the comments!

The second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian currently has two episodes left. You can watch the new episodes on Disney+ on Friday. Stay tuned for more details for upcoming Star Wars projects!