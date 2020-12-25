Jar Jar Binks Returns as a Jedi in Star Wars: Obi-Wan Fan Poster

✖

There are a whole lot of Star Wars projects in the works to look forward to, especially the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series. This will mark Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi) and Hayden Christensen's (Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader) first appearance in the franchise since 2005's Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. During the Disney Investor Day live stream earlier this month, Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy announced Christensen's return, and now fans are wondering if anyone else from the prequels will be popping up. In fact, art director Olly Gibbs took to Twitter recently to share a poster featuring an infamous Star Wars character: Jar Jar Binks.

"I have no idea why Disney haven't decided to work with me yet. #ObiWan #TheBrotherhoodOfTheBinks #ObiWanKenobi #StarWars," @OllyGibbs wrote. You can check out the sweet poster below:

Ahmed Best, the man behind Jar Jar, has returned to the world of Star Wars recently to host Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge. Recently, a fan asked if he'd be up for returning as Jar Jar, and he teased that he might under the right circumstances.

"I would return as #jarjarbinks but it really depends on the story," Best tweeted.

"Not as far as I know, no. I haven't been asked," Best shared with Jamie Stangroom's YouTube channel about being involved in Obi-Wan Kenobi earlier this year. "I just don't know. To be completely honest I think Jar Jar is something Lucasfilm are trying to move away from, I'm not going to hold my breath for a Jar Jar cameo in Obi-Wan but you know, who knows."

After some confusion, it was confirmed this week that The Book of Boba Fett, which was teased in The Mandalorian's post-credit scene, will be a separate show from The Mandalorian, but with the same creative team. That's not the only new project on Lucasfilm's line-up. During the Disney Investor Day live stream, Kennedy also shared that two new Disney+ shows (Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic) will tie in with The Mandalorian. She also confirmed the untitled Star Wars film from Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, shared footage from Leslye Headland's new show The Bad Batch, gave fans a glimpse at the upcoming Rogue One prequel series Andor, announced Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins will be helming a Rogue Squadron film, and more.

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and more are now streaming on Disney+.