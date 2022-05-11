Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Hayden Christensen Loves Seeing Positive Reactions to Star Wars Prequels Now

✖

Time doesn't just heal wounds – it can change perspectives entirely. Nowhere has that been more evident than in the entertainment industry. As the 2000s have moved into the 2010s, and now the 2020s, the rise and continuance of big franchise universes has brought about some interesting changes in point of view. Well, one of the most contentious franchise releases of the 2000s (and technically 1999) were George Lucas's Star Wars Prequels, The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, and Revenge of the Sith.

For a long time after its release, the Star Wars Prequel Trilogy was ridiculed as a major downgrade from Lucas's Original Star Wars Trilogy. However, the group of kids who went to see those Star Wars Prequels has now come of adult age; like the generation before them, getting the experience of Star Wars at such a formative stage in life left an indelible mark of movie magic. Nobody is happier about that turnaround in opinion than Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith star, Hayden Christensen.

Christensen has made a Star Wars comeback thanks to his role in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series. After playing Anakin Skywalker in the Prequels, Christensen will get to explore the darker side of the character (literally) in the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series, where he will don the armor of Darth Vader for a rematch duel (or two) with Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan.

While doing an interview with Total Film Magazine, Hayden Christensen had it pointed out that fans are thrilled to get him back onscreen in Obi-Wan, and not just "Darth Vader." That's when Christensen had to shout-out all the love he's gotten from fans in the years since the release of the Star Wars Prequels:

"It's been a very rewarding experience in that regard, and it's been really nice to have this wave of positivity over the prequel films. And to see that expression come across has been really nice."

Hayden Christensen isn't the only actor in the last year who has seen a positive resurgence of what seemed like a dead career path. Andrew Garfield is suddenly staring at a whole new opportunity to play Spider-Man onscreen, thanks to his appearance in Marvel and Sony's Spider-Man: No Way Home. Suddenly, fans are praising Garfield and his Amazing Spider-Man movies, whereas just a few years ago they were slammed as Sony's failed attempt at a reboot. Now, both Garfield and Christensen are heroes who endured disappointing franchises circumstances, and are primed for second chances.

The Star Wars Prequels are available to stream on Disney+. Obi-Wan Kenobi will begin streaming on May 27th.