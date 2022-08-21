Star Wars: ILM Debuts Book of Boba Fett's Emmy-Nominated VFX Reel

Star Wars has been having a bit of a renaissance on the small screen after a massive failure with Solo: A Star Wars Story and the critically panned, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. After releasing series like The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi, Lucasfilm is definitely ramping it up. The Book Of Boba Fett was recently nominated for an Emmy Award due to their masterful use of visual effects. Now, Industrial Lights and Magic has revealed the VFX reel that got the series nominated for Outstanding Special Visual Effects. You can check out the video below!

The next Star Wars series to hit Disney+ will be Andor. Diego Luna returns as one of the most interesting characters in the Star Wars universe, Cassian Andor. Back in May, ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis got the chance to speak with Andor's leading man during Star Wars Celebration, and he reveals that after watching Andor you won't believe that Rouge One: A Star Wars Story was possible.

"The only thing I can say is you're going to see where he was five years before Rogue One, and you're not going to believe Rogue One was possible," Luna told us. "That's the idea, to see a transformation and an awakening. I can't tell you how that will be represented, you'll have to wait until the 31st of August. But it is about that, and it's about how much we're all capable of changing and transforming, and that's the beauty of storytelling. Not many times you start knowing the end, here you know what happens. It's not about, like, 'Oh this happened!' No, no, it's how it happened that matters. It's about the little details and what's in between lines and every layer of the character. Even though we are on a very epic kind of show and a huge spy adventure show, we're going to have time for intimacy. You're going to go deep into the character and the people around him. It's going to be interesting, I think, and it's going to be dark and fun and different from what you see out there now."

