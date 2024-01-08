Star Wars The Black Series Galaxy's Edge Captain Cardinal Electronic Helmet Is Back

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

First launched in 2021 as an online Target exclusive, Hasbro has brought back the Star Wars The Black Series Galaxy's Edge Captain Cardinal helmet replica, which is based on the bold red First Order design of Armitage Hux's personal guard. Naturally, the helmet includes an electronic voice changing feature which, in this case, will make you sound like a First Order Stormtrooper captain.

You can pre-order the Captain Cardinal helmet here at Entertainment Earth for $99.99 with free US shipping. If you have really deep pockets and want an even more accurate replica, you can get a version here at Denuo Novo for $600 that's made of fiberglass with a glossy red finish, aluminum filtration fitting, metal grille mesh, gray visor lens, and a fully padded interior.

Will there be a The Mandalorian Season 4?

Lucasfilm has been slow to announce a fourth season of The Mandalorian. This may be due to the company reconfiguring its Star Wars plans as the franchise transitions into a new era. Din Djarin's character arc that began in The Mandalorian Season 1 came to a satisfying conclusion in The Mandalorian Season 3. Meanwhile, Grand Admiral Thrawn returned in Star Wars: Ahsoka, representing a new threat to the galaxy. Thrawn will presumably be the threat leading into Dave Filoni's Star Wars movie, and figuring out how Din Djarin fits into that story may decide the character's future.

Despite all that, The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau said in 2023 that he had The Mandalorian Season 4 already written. "Season 4, yeah I've written it already," Favreau told BFM TV."We have to know where we're going to tell a fully formed story. We had mapped it out, [producer] Dave [Filoni] and I, and slowly you start to write each episode. I was writing it during post-production. All of it has to feel like a continuation and one full story," Favreau added. "[Dave's] doing Ahsoka, which I'm producing with him. He's the writer and showrunner on that. To understand what's happening on other shows.... Skeleton Crew all take place within the same Star Wars time period. There's a lot more things that we've got to keep in mind and also stuff that we've built up to from previous seasons of The Mandalorian as well."

There's always the potential for Din Djarin's story to continue in other Star Wars series, as in The Book of Boba Fett. Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will be the next Star Wars show set in the same New Republic Era of the Star Wars timeline that The Mandalorian occurs in.

All three seasons of The Mandalorian are streaming now on Disney+. The Mandalorian Season 1 and The Mandalorian Season 2 are also available on Blu-ray.

0COMMENTS