3 Years Ago Today, Disney+ Cancelled a Fantasy Adaptation Before It Even Aired (And It Ended Up Being a Huge Hit For Another Streamer)

While new shows are constantly making their way onto streaming services, just as many are getting the axe, with the list of canceled series only growing longer by the year (and 2026 is already no exception). But among all the ways a TV production can be canceled, there’s one that feels particularly frustrating: when it never gets the chance to premiere in the first place. So, you can’t really blame it on the poor ratings or a lack of audience interest. And that’s what happened to a fantasy adaptation in 2023, when Disney+ decided not to release it, even after the entire first season had already been filmed.

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At the time, it seemed like just another victim of streaming’s cost-cutting spree — but the story didn’t end there. Another platform picked up the series and, surprisingly enough, ended up being the perfect place to show what Disney had passed on, since the production premiered by breaking records.

How The Spiderwick Chronicles Was Canceled Before Its Disney+ Premiere

image courtesy of paramount television studios

An adaptation of the books by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Back, The Spiderwick Chronicles follows the Grace family as they leave New York and move into their ancestral home, the Spiderwick Estate in Michigan, once owned by their ancestor Arthur Spiderwick (Albert Jones). There, twin brothers Jared (Lyon Daniels) and Simon (Noah Cottrell) and their sister Mallory (Mychala Lee) begin to notice that something is seriously off about the house. Jared is the first to find out about a boggart, realizing the magical world Arthur spent years studying wasn’t just a collection of stories after all — fairies and other creatures really did exist. But some of them weren’t exactly thrilled about the possibility of humans discovering their secrets. That’s when Mulgarath (Christian Slater) comes in, an ogre who wants to get his hands on the magical field guide written by Arthur.

For those who don’t know or vaguely remember, this story actually got a movie adaptation back in 2008, which was well received but wasn’t exactly a huge box-office success. But the film and the series aren’t connected in any way; they’re just different adaptations of the same source material, with the studios involved in the new project (Paramount Television Studios in a partnership with Disney’s 20th Television) believing there was much more potential in a TV format. So, at the end of 2021, the production was announced, and everything moved along normally until Season 1 finished filming. That’s where things got a little crazy.

Two years later, Disney+ unexpectedly confirmed that The Spiderwick Chronicles wouldn’t be released. That alone would have been surprising enough, but there was one pretty curious detail that came up in the whole situation: the episode count. At first, the show had been ordered for six episodes, but the final version of the project ended up with eight episodes. There was never any explanation for the change in the show’s length, but it’s an interesting detail to consider given that, at the time, the studio was going through a pretty aggressive shift in the way it was handling its streaming business. So, instead of putting the content on the platform and finding out whether there was an audience for it, Disney decided not to move forward with the release, and Paramount Television Studios began looking for another platform.

image courtesy of paramount television studios

The fact is that Disney wanted to cut content spending, reduce losses, and focus more on making its platform profitable. And that led to a series of controversial decisions involving shows that were already at different stages of development, such as Willow, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, The Mysterious Benedict Society, among others — and The Spiderwick Chronicles ended up being part of that wave. The studio had announced a major content-related write-off and indicated that it expected to take a charge of roughly $1.5 billion to $1.8 billion. In fact, the past few years hadn’t been easy for the company as a whole, and it had to go through a big restructuring.

Still, even though they had every right to change their strategy, the problem is that when a show is already finished, not releasing it means giving up the chance to find out what it could actually do. So someone would eventually give it that opportunity and, in a way, basically show Disney what it had walked away from.

The Series Broke Records When It Was Released on the Roku Channel

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At the end of 2023, the Roku Channel came in and acquired the exclusive streaming rights to the series, setting its premiere for 2024. And maybe the biggest game-changer was the marketing, considering that if Disney+ had still had The Spiderwick Chronicles, the show probably wouldn’t have gotten nearly as much attention. To be honest, we all know that the studio tends to prioritize franchises, animations, and high-profile releases, which means a lot of completely new ot less popular productions struggle to compete for attention. Roku, on the other hand, decided to promote the adaptation as one of its big bets, with all the episodes even arriving on the service at once.

Overall, they turned the release into an event within its own ecosystem: there was a spotlight on the home screen, a fan experience, and even a takeover of Roku City with the series’ branding. And the fact is that this kind of thing matters a lot, since a TV production can have a completely different reception depending on how it’s presented to the audience. So, did it work? Better than expected.

The Spiderwick Chronicles ended its first weekend as the platform’s No. 1 title in reach and engagement, and more than that, it became the most-watched on-demand title to premiere in the history of the streaming service, both in unique viewers and hours watched. In the end, Roku also said that millions of people watched the show during its opening weekend, which is pretty impressive given that less than a year earlier, the series had been deemed fairly expendable by Disney+.

image courtesy of paramount television studios

Of course, that doesn’t mean it necessarily would have broken records if it had been released by a giant, especially because, as mentioned earlier, several shows on the platform still end up being overlooked simply because audiences don’t know about them (it’s not like Disney puts a huge amount of effort into marketing every original production in its catalog). So it’s perfectly possible to imagine the adaptation disappearing among dozens of other series on Disney+. Roku just didn’t let that happen, as it showed that, with the right promotion, there was an audience for it. Besides, even though it might seem like a totally new production, The Spiderwick Chronicles was never an entirely unknown property — the books already had a fan base, and the 2000s movie was still familiar to a portion of the audience.

Today, three years after the cancellation, it’s hard to say for sure that Disney would have made a better business decision by keeping the show. But at the same time, considering the return Roku got from it, maybe things really did work out the way they were supposed to. The funny thing about looking back at this is that it was really just a matter of betting on the series and letting it reach an audience — something Disney seemed too afraid to do. What a missed opportunity.