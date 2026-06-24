Peacock’s Cancelled Spy Thriller Continues an Unfortunate Trend for 1 of Game of Thrones’ Best Stars

Peacock just cancelled its new spy thriller after a single season, and its decision continues an unfortunate trend for one of Game of Thrones‘ best stars. The show in question is Ponies, a series that’s mostly flown under the radar amid 2026’s many exciting TV releases. Despite not dominating water-cooler conversations, Ponies has an impressive 94% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. Its positive reviews suggest it’s doing something right with its story about a pair of women becoming CIA operatives after their husbands die.

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Ponies‘ reception is one reason the Peacock series’ cancellation is so disappointing, and its cliffhanger ending certainly doesn’t help matters. Fans of the show are bound to be frustrated with where it leaves off, as they won’t get closure for the main characters or the big ending twist. But beyond the storytelling disappointments, there’s another unfortunate trend that Ponies‘ cancellation continues: it’s yet another project from an incredible Game of Thrones star to not get the recognition it deserves.

Ponies Marks Another Disappointing Project for Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke

The stars at the center of Ponies are Daenerys Targaryen actress Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson of The White Lotus and Five Feet Apart fame. Both contribute to the series’ positive reviews, bringing its balance of humor and depth to life in a genuinely compelling way. Twisty thrillers are always fun, but it takes impressive leads to make an impact beyond suspenseful storytelling. Clarke and Richardson pull that off, both individually and through their incredible chemistry as Bea and Twila.

Unfortunately, neither star will get the chance to expand on these characters further — and for Clarke, it’s yet another disappointing end to a project with potential. Clarke has appeared in a number of major franchises and more niche projects, both before and after Game of Thrones‘ ending in 2019. Despite her obvious talent, and the possibilities surrounding these undertakings, none of them have blown up like HBO’s fantasy series. It’s a real shame, and it’s something Clarke even acknowledged in a recent interview.

Emilia Clarke Recently Acknowledged Her Track Record Post-Game of Thrones

Ponies is one of the smaller projects Clarke has tackled since Game of Thrones, and while its fate is disappointing, it’s not surprising in the streaming era. Yet it continues a trend of the Game of Thrones alum not getting a real chance to grow into new films and TV shows. And that’s extended to several major titles, making it all the more frustrating. Even before Game of Thrones came to an end, Clarke took on roles in the Terminator and Star Wars franchises. She portrayed an alternate version of Sarah Connor in Terminator Genisys, and she tackled the part of Qi’ra in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Neither film proved critically successful, and with its $392 million box office (via Box Office Mojo), Solo wasn’t a commercial win either. Neither got a sequel.

This unfortunate trend continued after Game of Thrones as well, when Clarke joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe for Secret Invasion. The series is regarded as one of Marvel’s worst Disney+ offerings, with critics and general audiences panning it (via Rotten Tomatoes). All of this is mostly bad luck on Clarke’s part, as she’s perfectly fine in these films and series — and, in some cases, is a bright spot in otherwise lackluster projects. During an interview with Variety, she addressed that most of her big franchise flops were unpopular, too, though she doesn’t seem to take it to heart. “I don’t think no one liked that show, guys,” she said of Secret Invasion. “I’m sorry! Star Wars? They didn’t like it. Terminator? That should never have happened. But these were jobs I said yes to, you know what I mean?“

Emilia Clarke Deserves Better After Her Iconic Performance as Daenerys Targaryen

Ponies marks another disappointing end to one of Clarke’s projects, and the actress deserves better after her standout performance in Game of Thrones. She came to define Daenerys Targaryen in all-new ways, and even nailed the character’s most difficult and controversial turns in the series. It was always going to be difficult to top her time as the Mother of Dragons, but she deserves a genuine chance to try — not a series of projects without sequels or second seasons. Such things are to be expected in Hollywood, but it’d be nice to see Clarke land a role that sticks. We’ve seen what she can do with it, and it’s promising.

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