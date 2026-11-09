5 Superhero TV Series Where A Villain Stole The Show, Including A Beloved Prequel Story

The superhero genre is perhaps the most popular in modern pop culture, with its success touching almost every available medium. One area that it always seems to have excelled in is television, with superhero stories having unfolded on the small screen for generations, often to major success. Over the years, fans have been treated to many great superhero TV shows, often adapting established or beloved source material, but sometimes also delivering truly original stories that help expand the genre’s horizons. As much as we all love superheroes, though, they wouldn’t work unless they had some antagonist to fight back against.

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No matter how awesome a superhero TV show might be, without a strong villain, it’s likely to fall flat. Sometimes, in pursuing a memorable, compelling, or terrifying villain — usually some combination of the three — TV shows accidentally cause the antagonists to overshadow the heroes. In each of the following shows, one of the villains actually stole the show, proving to be the best or most memorable character and eclipsing their heroic nemeses in the process.

5) Jessica Jones

If ever there was an example of an MCU villain defining their hero, it’s Jessica Jones‘ Kilgrave. Unforgettably played by David Tennant, Kilgrave is a reimagining of the Marvel villain known as the Purple Man. Armed with the power of irresistible persuasion, Kilgrave’s ability to control the behavior of those around him makes him one of the most terrifying and sinister antagonists in superhero TV history. His appearance in season 1 of Jessica Jones established him as a key part of the character’s backstory, with Tennant’s performance sending chills down the spines of audiences everywhere. While Krysten Ritter is great as Jessica Jones, it’s hard to imagine any actor or TV hero ever being able to outshine Tennant’s turn as Kilgrave. Remembered as one of the greatest MCU villains in the franchise to date, Kilgrave’s single-season story came to define the entire show, even though it continued for two more seasons without him, which is a testament to just how completely he stole the show.

4) Heroes

As well as being one of the few live-action superhero TV shows to predate the MCU, Heroes stands out as a criminally overlooked chapter in the genre’s history. Its huge ensemble cast and globetrotting story outlined just how massively ambitious the show really was, with a number of great characters playing a role in its wider story. While the series eschewed more traditional notions of heroes or villains, there was certainly no shortage of conflict between its superpowered characters. Undeniably, the show’s biggest villain was Sylar, the superhuman serial killer played by Zachary Quinto. Quinto’s creepy performance as the dangerous Sylar saw him stand out above even the show’s biggest stars and most prominent characters, such as Hayden Panettiere’s Claire Bennett and Milo Ventimiglia’s Peter Petrelli. While the finer points of Heroes and its story have since been pretty widely forgotten, Quinto’s portrayal of Sylar certainly hasn’t, because his penchant for telekinetically removing the scalps of his victims and accessing their brains to steal their powers is seared into the memories of countless fans of the genre.

3) The Flash

There were many powerful villains introduced in the Arrowverse, but few of them can be credited as true show-stealers, especially as the franchise’s heroes were so well-represented. However, one villain that really did stand out in comparison to his corresponding hero was the Reverse Flash, Tom Cavanagh’s Harrison Wells. Once Barry Allen’s mentor is revealed to be his archnemesis, it becomes clear that Cavanagh’s performance is a genuine show-stealer. The way The Flash handles his introduction, his character, and his inevitable villain turn is a thing of beauty, and it establishes Eobard Thawne as the true nemesis of the hero. Very few fans ever expected that the Reverse Flash could be done justice quite as well as Tom Cavanagh was able to do, and though the series admittedly featured many incredible villain characters, none quite managed to so completely outshine Grant Gustin’s hero as the Reverse Flash, making him by far the show’s greatest antagonist.

2) Daredevil

There have only been a handful of superhero TV shows that truly changed the genre, and Daredevil is one of them. At a time when the MCU was destroying box office records and bringing much-needed levity to superhero stories, Daredevil came along and injected gritty, stark brutality into the genre. Charlie Cox’s turn as Daredevil remains one of the best superhero castings in history, but Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk is even better. Playing the iconic Marvel villain Kingpin, D’Onofrio’s layered performance nailed the nuanced complexity of Fisk, making him feel a mix of Lex Luthor and Tony Soprano. Seeing the calculating criminal mastermind lose control and kill a man by repeatedly slamming his head in a car door is something that sticks with you, painting Kingpin as one of the most dangerous and darkly magnetic villains in TV history. As brilliant as Charlie Cox’s Daredevil was and is, D’Onofrio’s performance as Fisk completely stole the show and came to define Daredevil.

1) Smallville

There may have been many superhero TV origin stories over the years, but none did it quite like Smallville. Taking the iconic story of Superman and stretching his origins over a full decade of television worked far better than anyone could have imagined, with a whole host of DC characters playing a role in the early years of Clark Kent. One of Smallville‘s biggest innovations was the idea that Clark and Lex Luthor were once close friends, and perhaps the biggest part of the show’s appeal concerned the gradual rift that grew between them, eventually resulting in them becoming archenemies. Michael Rosenbaum’s Lex Luthor remains one of the greatest ever depictions of a comic book villain in live-action, as Smallville managed to capture his slow decline into villainy. Seeing Lex start out fighting against his dark side and gradually giving in to his worst instincts was infinitely more interesting than Clark fighting a different Kryptonite-infused villain every week. Season by season, episode by episode, Lex stole the show away from Clark, perhaps proving that villains are often far more compelling than traditional heroes.