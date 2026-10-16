5 Weirdest Nickelodeon Cartoons That ’90s Kids Forgot About, Including THAT Superhero Team

If you were a kid in the ’90s, then you probably remember it as the golden age of animated TV. And Nickelodeon had a special talent for picking up great shows that are still remembered with a strong sense of nostalgia today, like Rugrats, Doug, Hey Arnold!, and many others. But the network also started leaning into experimentation as it began taking chances on more outside-the-box ideas that we now tend to recall as pretty weird. Some of them were genuinely good attempts, and others were so bizarre that it was hard not to watch them and wonder what you were even looking at, but most were eventually forgotten and never came close to the legacy of the biggest Nicktoons.

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If you watched Nickelodeon back then, there’s a good chance at least one of them stuck in your memory. Want to unlock it? Here are 5 of those weird cartoons that make it kind of wild to think about how willing the ’90s were to push the boundaries of children’s programming.

5) The Off-Beats

image courtesy of nickelodeon

Nobody talks about The Off-Beats, but you might remember it without remembering its name (possibly because of its opening theme). The idea was to follow a group of kids who were far from being part of the popular crowd at school as they dealt with the most ordinary problems of childhood and the rival group known as the Populars. So far, nothing too weird, right? However, the cartoon had a pretty peculiar way of presenting all of this: the characters had simple and unconventional designs, the episodes had a much drier sense of humor than what normally appeared in Nickelodeon’s animated shows, the settings were abstract, and most importantly, the Populars were practically treated as a single entity.

Overall, even though the show was created by the same person behind the forgotten and completely eccentric Sheep in the Big City (from Cartoon Network), it didn’t seem quite as bizarre at first. But just look at the group of popular kids: they walked around together as if they were a single creature, moving as one human block, and whenever an adult showed up, they would immediately put on fake smiles and pretend to be well-behaved children. That was much weirder than it sounds when you sum up the show as “unpopular kids versus popular kids.” Since the episodes were short and the cartoon was a segment on KaBlam!, The Off-Beats ended up being somewhat buried among several other, more attention-grabbing segments.

4) Life with Loopy

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One of the craziest and definitely most creative cartoons of the ’90s was Life with Loopy, which had a premise basic enough for any kid to understand: 12-year-old Larry had to deal with his younger sister, Loopy, a seven-year-old girl whose imagination led to some seriously insane adventures. Nickelodeon couldn’t just make a conventional cartoon about siblings fighting, because there wouldn’t be much fun in that. So, what was the catch? Loopy could turn some ordinary things into the most absurd situations imaginable, like refusing to take a bath and suddenly having a garden grow on her body, or, after her fish dies, believing that “fish heaven” is inside the toilet and deciding to go there to visit it.

In other words, instead of following the rules of the real world, Life with Loopy took a child’s imagination to its absolute limit. And to make things even crazier, the cartoon had a very peculiar aesthetic that mixed stop-motion, live-action, and other types of animation, while the characters’ faces were made with pieces that could be magnetically swapped to change their expressions. It was basically some of the most different stuff you could watch on TV at the time, if not downright revolutionary, considering it was almost like an animation experiment.

3) The Ren & Stimpy Show

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This is pure discomfort, to say the least. The Ren & Stimpy Show leaned into grotesque humor, following Ren, an unhinged Chihuahua, and Stimpy, a naive cat who seemed to have no idea what was going on around him. And the dynamic between the two was absurdly chaotic, but the real difference was in the kind of things the show thought were funny to put on screen: disturbing close-ups, deformed bodies, dirt, bodily fluids, exaggerated violence, and jokes that didn’t exactly feel like they were made with kids in mind. If we were talking about shows that were ahead of their time, this one could probably make the list, because it would fit much better with today’s generation than it did with the ’90s (which explains why part of its audience was made up of adults).

On top of that, the show’s character designs matched its surreal energy. Just try asking someone who watched it as a kid if they even knew the protagonists were supposed to be a dog and a cat. Absolutely everything about The Ren & Stimpy Show was weird, almost as if the creators were trying to figure out just how much they could put into the cartoon before someone at Nickelodeon finally said it was too much. It might be the best-known show on this list, but it’s still hard to see it brought up as one of the first options when people talk about ’90s animated productions, and that’s partly because, over time, there was more and more controversy surrounding content that was considered offensive. As a result, its reruns became rare.

2) Prometheus and Bob

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Kablam! was one of the shows with the craziest segments, but it’s hard to compete with Prometheus and Bob, which had some totally absurd ideas. And its premise becomes much funnier if you try explaining it out loud to someone. The story focuses on an alien named Prometheus who comes to Earth and decides to teach basic things to Bob, a caveman who has no idea how the world works. The catch is that their attempts are recorded by a camera as if they were old footage, and practically all of them end in some kind of disaster. We see Prometheus trying to teach Bob how to cook, fish, use objects, and perform simple tasks, only for Bob to somehow turn everything into a problem.

In theory, is it really such a crazy concept? Despite being pretty unusual, not really. However, to complete the whole thing, there was its visual style: a mix of stop-motion and live-action, almost like Life with Loopy, but in a much more unsettling way. Even though it was from the ’90s, Prometheus and Bob was intentionally very artificial and simple, with one character being a clay figure and the other coming from live-action. It’s not the Uncanny Valley, but it gives you pretty much the exact same feeling. Plus, the cartoon never explained why an alien was teaching a caveman how to do everyday things — you just had to accept it and move on. It ended up being forgotten because it didn’t stay on the air for very long.

1) Action League Now!

image courtesy of nickelodeon

Of all the strangest Nickelodeon cartoons from the ’90s, it’s pretty hard to beat Action League Now!, although that didn’t make the experience of watching it any less enjoyable. The idea was to follow a team of superheroes made up of The Flesh, Thundergirl, Stinky Diver, and Meltman, who were supposed to fight crime — except they were literally toys being put into ridiculous situations. The Flesh was a parody of muscular superheroes, Thundergirl had powers that were rarely useful, Stinky Diver was a diver who didn’t make much sense outside of the water, and Meltman had the very specific problem of being able to melt. In fact, the whole idea was really great, which is why it had quite a following.

Still, as mentioned before, the characters were toys, so the technique used was the strange “chuckimation,” with them being physically manipulated and combined with live-action, creating the impression that someone was just playing with action figures and decided to turn it into a cartoon. It’s honestly pretty interesting, especially when you think about the target audience, to the point that no kid seemed to question it. On the other hand, nowadays, it’s kind of hard for the brain to process and normalize. Action League Now! only ended up being forgotten because of the natural cycle of the network, which kept updating its content as generations changed.