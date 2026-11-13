This Transformers Spinoff Is Quietly One of the Best in the Franchise, And These 5 Episodes are Perfect

Hot on the heels of the first live-action Transformers movie in July 2007, Transformers: Animated premiered on December 26, 2007. It ran for three seasons totaling 42 episodes. It was set after the Cybertronian civil war. Optimus Prime (David Kaye, who voiced Megatron in Beast Wars) was a young bot who came online after the war. He led a small Space Bridge maintenance crew comprised of Bumblebee (Bumper Robinson), Prowl (Jeff Bennett), Ratchet (Corey Burton), and Bulkhead (Bill Fagerbakke). After discovering the AllSpark hidden in space, they came under attack by Decepticons. They crash-landed on Earth and took up residence in Detroit, where they befriended a unique girl named Sari Sumdac (Tara Strong) and defended the city from the Decepticon threat. Transformers: Animated is one of the best parts of the franchise, and these five perfect episodes prove it.

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5.) “The Thrill of the Hunt”

One of the greatest things about Transformers: Animated is that the characters were not surface-level. They had good backstories and development throughout the series. One of the best examples of this is Ratchet, the Autobot medic. The oldest bot on Optimus Prime’s crew, he was the only one to serve during the Cybertronian civil war. He experienced PTSD from what he went through. The first time audiences got to see this was in season one episode seven, “The Thrill of the Hunt.” A familiar bot to Ratchet showed up in Detroit: a bounty hunter named Lockdown. He has flashbacks to the war and his first encounter with Lockdown. He had captured him and Autobot Intelligence Officer Arcee.

Ratchet had an EMP tool that operated like anesthesia for Cybertronians. But it was also powerful enough to wipe memories. The two fought over it, and in the struggle, it went off, wiping Arcee’s mind. From then on, Ratchet would feel a tingle in the spot where it used to be whenever trouble was coming, a symptom of his guilt over Arcee’s fate. In the present, Ratchet fights Lockdown again and wins, reclaiming his EMP and vowing it would never be used for anything beyond being a medical device ever again. Most children’s television shows don’t give their characters that kind of depth, but this series did. That’s a prime reason Transformers: Animated is one of the best pieces of media in the franchise.

4.) “Sari, No One’s Home”

There were two episodes of Transformers: Animated inspired by classic films. One was season three episode ten, “Decepticon Air,” which was inspired by Con Air. The other was season two episode 11, “Sari, No One’s Home,” which was inspired by Home Alone. After Sari Sumdac discovered that she was not legally the daughter of Isaac Sumdac (Tom Kenny), she was removed from her home at Sumdac Tower. With her father missing, she moved in with the Autobots. When they were called away to deal with Constructicons Mixmaster and Scrapper, Sari was left home alone. This led to a montage similar to the one when Kevin McCallister realized he was alone, as she began pigging out on candy, strapping herself to a crane and using it like a ride, and just doing things she probably shouldn’t.

Before the Autobots could find the Constructicons, they were intercepted by the Decepticon Lugnut (David Kaye), who was also looking for them. This led to Mixmaster (Jeff Bennett) and Scrapper (Tom Kenny) finding the Autobot base and acting like Marv and Harry, and spurring even more references. Sari even said, “No. This is my house, and I’m going to defend it,” which is a play on a quote from Kevin: “This is my house, I have to defend it.” While “Sari, No One’s Home” isn’t one of the series’ most serious episodes, which is what some fans may prefer, it is one of the most fun and a favorite of many, including me. I was even a guest on the 2 Mikes 2 Furious Transformers: Animated rewatch podcast to talk about it!

3.) “Garbage In, Garbage Out”

“Garbage In, Garbage Out” is the fourth episode of Transformers: Animated‘s second season. It marks the debut of the fan favorite Wreck-Gar, a character brought to life when an AllSpark shard animated a pile of garbage. As an homage to 1986’s The Transformers: The Movie, Wreck-Gar was voiced by legendary musician Weird Al, whose song “Dare to Be Stupid” was used during the character’s introduction in the film. He even says “I am Wreck-Gar, I dare to be stupid” in the episode.

Brought to life from garbage, Wreck-Gar had no idea who he was or what he was supposed to be. The Decepticons try to recruit him, the Autobots try to recruit him, and Ratchet tells him he is only good for one thing: garbage! This push and pull on an extremely impressionable bot leads to all manner of chaos and hilarity, including the delivery of garbage to people like a really messed-up Santa Claus and dangerous microbots almost being unleashed to destroy the city. Thankfully, Wreck-Gar decided to be a hero and vacuum up the microbots. “Garbage In, Garbage Out” is one of the funniest episodes of the series and one that makes Transformers: Animated so perfect.

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2.) “Megatron Rising” Parts I and II

When the Autobot ship crashed down to Earth, Megatron fell separately. Powered down and missing his body, his head was discovered by a young Issac Sumdac, who reverse-engineered the Decepticon leader to make the robots that make Detroit so technologically advanced. Throughout the season, Sumdac worked to repair Megatron’s body and return it to him, manipulated into doing so under the impression he was an Autobot. In “Megatron Rising, Part I,” he made contact with Lugnut and told him he needed Sari’s AllSpark key to fully repair himself. They were successful in retrieving it, and Starscream was also successful in locating Megatron at Sumdac Tower. The key was used to repair Megatron, who burst out of the tower, leaving the Autobots terrified at the sight of their powerful foe.

In Part II, battle ensued. The Autobots lost badly against Megatron, who also killed Starscream for his previous and continued treachery. The Autobots were then left to regroup and repair as Megatron went in search of the AllSpark using Sari’s key. They used tactics learned in previous battles to take down the Decepticons, and even made them take themselves down too. Sumdac made a weapon capable of disabling Megatron’s equilibrium sensors, the only thing capable of slowing him down and giving Optimus even a small chance of success. It doesn’t last long, though, and Megatron succeeded in getting control of the AllSpark. In a last-ditch effort, Optimus inserted Sari’s key into the AllSpark chamber, which caused it to overload and explode, dispersing shards of it all over Detroit. This two-parter is fantastic, depicting both the power of the Decepticons and the growth of the Autobots through their experiences very well. The action is epic, and the feeling of tension the heroes felt facing Megatron was palpable.

1.) “Endgame, Part II”

Season three episode 13, “Endgame, Part II,” was the series finale of Transformers: Animated. Detroit was under attack by two Lugnut-infused clones of Omega Supreme built by Megatron using information pulled from the memory banks of Arcee. Optimus, with new flight capabilities, flew into battle against the Lugnuts and Megatron with Ultra Magnus’ hammer. Simultaneously, Prowl and Jazz (Phil LaMarr) worked to gather up all of the AllSpark shards they could using special Cyberninja techniques to power a shield for the city. Bumblebee and Bulkhead were also sent to the moon to retrieve Omega Supreme and Arcee from the Decepticons. They succeeded in severing Lugnut’s control, which allowed Starscream (who was brought back to life in season two) to take over and arm bombs within the Lugnut Supremes.

As Prowl and Jazz gathered the shards, they pulled the one from Starscream’s head, and he died again. Omega Supreme arrived from the moon and took down one of the Lugnuts, but was damaged and had to return to ship form. One remained, and its detonation was imminent. With all AllSpark fragments gathered, more power was needed for the shield. Prowl gave up his own spark for it, and the shield was put around the last Lugnut to contain the explosion. The explosion nearly killed Megatron, but he survived to launch one last attack on Optimus Prime. But with Megatron weakened, Optimus got the upper hand and was able to beat him. Megatron told him to kill him, but Optimus refused and, in a Peter Cullen-esque delivery, told the Decepticon leader that was the easy way out. All of the Decepticons were rounded up and taken to Cybertron by the Autobots, who were finally regarded as heroes. This episode, while leaving some questions unanswered, was a fantastic way to end the series. It was epic, emotional, and brimming with character development. All of that together makes it a perfect addition to this list.

What is your favorite episode of Transformers: Animated? Let us know down in the comments.