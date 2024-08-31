Agatha Producer Shares the Best Thing About WandaVision

WandaVision’s big spinoff, Agatha All Along, is almost here and the producer behind the series is teasing some similar vibes for the Marvel show. The Official Marvel Podcast talked to Mary Livanos about her time back in Westview and making the trip down the Witches Road with Kathryn Hahn again. In her eyes, the mystery box structure of WandaVision was the show’s biggest strength. A lot of fans would agree with that sentiment.

Maybe just as important as all those dangling questions was the relationship at the heart of the series. Wanda and Vision are a couple with a lot of MCU experiences. Now, it’s time for Agatha Harkness to have her own journey into the franchise’s future with her show. Check out what else the producer had to say right here down below.

“The great thing about WandaVision was that it had a puzzle box design that took multiple episodes to unpack, and figure out the truth of what was really going on,” Livanos began. “We loved that the stakes weren’t world or universe-ending. But instead, they were incredible impactful to our main characters and the people that their stories touched. So, we’ve strived to do that again with Agatha.”

Will WandaVison’s Biggest Star Return In Agatha?

One day, we’ll get her back.

If we’re talking about WandaVision, then we have to mention the woman who always get the Marvel fandom talking: The Scarlet Witch. Last week, reports surfaced that Ultron actor James Spader was coming back for the upcoming Vision series on Disney+. That also led to some reporting of a possible Elizabeth Olsen return too. Marvel Studios won’t be commenting on that just yet. (Hopeful fans are lighting a candle for Wanda Maximoff to return at the end of Agatha All Along.) Previously, Olsen told Variety that she’s hoping for a redemption for Scarlet Witch in the near future.

“Wanda is heading, hopefully, towards some sort of redemption. I don’t think any of these characters are ever really gone. Especially you introduce the Multiverse to multiply all of our bodies and other universes,” Olsen mused. “Something that playing Wanda has taught me over how many years is how many things and opportunities you can do with one character. Kind of breaks a feeling of limitations to be with a character for so long and continue to change the narrative of how this character is used to tell story. That kind of opens up how you think about how we can approach character and storytelling in challenging ways, hopefully.”

