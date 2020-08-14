Agents of SHIELD’s Chloe Bennet Honors Daisy Johnson with New Tattoo

Agents of SHIELD is officially over and most of the cast has been honoring their time on the series by sharing set memories and behind-the-scenes photos. One person to honor the show in a big way was Chloe Bennet, who played Daisy "Quake" Johnson on the series. After many tough breaks, her character finally got the happy ending she deserved, and we're not surprised to learn that Bennet decided to pay tribute to Daisy in a very permanent way. The actor took to Instagram this week to show off her new Agents of SHIELD tribute tattoo.

“A daisy for Daisy,” Bennet wrote. A few people involved with the series commented. “COULDN’T LOVE THIS MORE,” Elizabeth Henstridge wrote. “🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌,” Maurissa Tancharoen added. Some stars of other comic book shows also chimed in, including The Flash’s Candice Patton. “Love this! I’ll have to do an iris for iris when it’s all said and done ❤️,” she wrote. You can check out Bennet’s new tattoo below:

View this post on Instagram A daisy for Daisy. A post shared by Chloe Bennet (@chloebennet) on Aug 12, 2020 at 2:27pm PDT

Recently, Bennet spoke about her character's journey on Agents of SHIELD and revealed how she learned Daisy's true identity.

"Honestly, I'm pretty sure the fans guessed it before I knew," Bennet revealed. "I didn't know about it at all. I had inklings. I had a feeling that I was going to turn into something by the end of the season one, or maybe even at the beginning of season two. I'm not quite sure. It's all kind of a blur."

She added, "But I remember someone being like, 'You're going to be a superhero.' I was like, 'What?' I was cast as a computer hacker who lives in a van like a complete dork, not physical stuff. I thought it was pretty funny. I was like, 'No way. I'm not athletic. I can't do that.' And then I looked at a bunch of fan theory websites. I remember thinking maybe I'd be Mantis, or She-Hulk, or some random thing."

Bennet concluded, "And then, I remember this one time, it was 2:00 AM and I was reading some fan blog and someone was like, 'I think that she's Daisy. I think she's Quake. I think she's Daisy Johnson.' And then I googled the character and I saw a little bit. They definitely took their time when it came to telling me. I was probably the last to know, I think."

The first six seasons of Agents of SHIELD are currently streaming on Netflix, and the series finale is available to watch on Hulu.

