The X-Files Creator Hopes to Finish Mulder & Scully Story Alongside Ryan Coogler’s Reboot

We know there’s a reboot of The X-Files coming, but what isn’t clear is whether it’s a clean-slate remake, or in some way connected to the original. It turns out creator Chris Carter doesn’t know, either. Though he spoke with director Ryan Coogler about the new version, it was more of a courtesy call, he tells Page Six. “Disney could have done whatever they wanted. They own the show,” he says. “I didn’t necessarily hand him the reins. He is picking up where we left off with a different approach to the idea, the concept, and the soul of the show.”

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Narratively, original agents Mulder and Scully are still out there, though they are not as of now connected to the reboot, following two revivals. If the new series mentions them, we may find out new information. If it doesn’t, well, Carter has some ideas. He just needs to know what the new canon actually is first. “I think we have to wait until the Coogler show finds its audience and then figure out how we might do it with those variables or unknowns in front of us,” he says.

Chris Carter Still Has a Plan for Mulder and Scully

IMAGE COURTESY OF FOX

Carter had the opportunity in the last two limited X-Files revivals to write an ending, but as usual, he’s playing a longer game than that, saying, “I know how it continues.” He would love to bring Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny back, saying, “I went to great lengths with four episodes during the last two reboots to set up [a new] story, whether it be a movie or a limited series.” All right, fans; time to do detective work. Which four episodes do you think he’s talking about? And what exactly is up with Scully’s pregnancy? Also, while Lance Henriksen is still alive, can we get Frank Black in there again, somehow?

It sounds like all potential plans for such a thing will have to be put on hold until Carter knows what the next canon will and won’t include. Also, not for nothing, but Disney, as he says, owns all aspects of the property, so they would have to approve another Mulder and Scully spinoff. Since Disney likes money, and spinoffs, and aside from the leads’ salaries The X-Files is reasonably cheap to do, that probably won’t ever be a show-stopping problem. It depends how ambitious Carter gets, but most of the X-Files monsters were men in suits who looked good enough, and many of the settings were basic forests and small towns.

Starring Danielle Deadwyler and Hamish Patel, the new Coogler-produced X-Files has been ordered to series, though it’s not clear how many episodes that will mean. Amy Madigan, Steve Buscemi, and Ben Foster are already signed on as guest stars. Carter previously said he was “pretty sure” Mulder and Scully would be in it, but now he seems to be hedging a bit. As for whether to continue their adventures in a movie or TV series, Mulder and Scully haven’t had the best luck on the big screen. The first X-Files movie was too tied to the still ongoing TV storylines to really break out and make any significant changes, while the second, I Want to Believe, lacked the familiar aliens and monsters, and was mostly panned by fans and critics. The limited-series revivals, on the other hand, have usually been met with joy. A final arc would be a perfect lure for Hulu.

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Do you want to see closure for Mulder and Scully, or do you prefer to think of them still out there, searching? Give us your theories in comments.