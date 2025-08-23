Bobs Burgers Fans Are Getting Big Streaming Surprise Ahead of New Season

Bob’s Burgers fans are going to get a big surprise this September as more of the franchise is getting ready to make its streaming return soon. Bob’s Burgers is getting ready to return to Fox later this Fall with a brand new season of the animated series, so September is going to be a rather eventful month for the franchise on a whole. While the last season just wrapped up this Summer, it’s not going to be a long wait at all until the new episodes hit. Helping the wait in that matter will be the fact that fans will be able to easily stream The Bob’s Burgers Movie in the meantime.

The Bob’s Burgers Movie returns to streaming as it will be making its comeback to Hulu on September 1st. Although the movie was originally available with the platform (and HBO Max) for sometime following the original debut of the film in theaters, it had been in the midst of a hiatus when it had been removed. But it’s going to be returning to Hulu (and Hulu on Disney+ ahead of the new season airing later in September too, so fans can check it out while they wait for those new episodes.

When Does Bob’s Burgers Return With New Episodes?

Bob’s Burgers Season 16 will be premiering with Fox on Sunday, September 28th at 9:30PM ET as part of the Animation Domination block for the Fall 2025 season alongside new episodes of The Simpsons, Universal Basic Guys, and Krapopolis. Bob’s Burgers was also one of Fox’s adult animated series that had been renewed for a massive four season order alongside The Simpsons, Family Guy, and even a returning American Dad!, and this new season coming this Fall marks the first of these efforts.

Bob’s Burgers has big plans for the new season, however, as it will be kicking off with Episode 300. To commemorate this milestone, the premiere episode of the new season was teased to finally show when the actual Bob’s Burgers restaurant was first opened. Series creator Loren Bouchard teased that the episode will see, “In the present day Bob is really sweating whether or not to raise prices, and it’s killing him,” the creator began. “It sends us on this kind of series of flashbacks to to just what was going on when Bob and Linda started the restaurant.”

What to Know for Bob’s Burgers Season 16

“There’s something absolute bizarre about doing 300 episodes of television of the same show across 15 years,” Bouchard said about Bob’s Burgers 300th episode milestone. “I mean, we do live in a bizarro upside down world!” Other new teases for the coming season revealed during San Diego Comic-Con 2025 earlier this Summer included a bit about how Gayle will be getting married for an art piece and Teddy ends up officiating the wedding. There’s also a new set of Halloween and Christmas episodes planned for the new season as well.

The new Halloween episode will feature Teddy taking a job at a store next door to the restaurant (with Fleabag star Jamie Demetriou as a guest star), and the Christmas episode was teased to be set in a Christmas village. But with many more episodes of the series to come, and The Bob’s Burgers Movie returning to Hulu, the streamer is going to be packed with all sorts of animated goodness later this Fall.