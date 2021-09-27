Chris Hemsworth Deepfaked Into Party Thor Episode of Marvel’s What If…?

What if… you deepfaked Thor actor Chris Hemsworth into Marvel’s animated What If…? The fan who superimposed Spider-Man actor Tom Holland’s face over the animated version of his character in Episode 5 (“What If… Zombies?!”) now asks the question: what would Party Thor look like if he looked more like Chris Hemsworth? In Episode 7, “What If… Thor Were an Only Child?,” Hemsworth returns to voice his character, re-imagined as a party-loving prince who has a knockdown, drag-out battle with Captain Marvel (voice of Alexandra Daniels) in a twist on 2011’s Thor.

Stryder HD on YouTube deepfakes Hemsworth’s face into What If, describing the look as “a mixture of rotoscope and digital animation.” See the side-by-side comparison in the video above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Episode 7 of the Marvel Studios original animated series reunites Hemsworth and his Thor and Thor: The Dark World co-star Natalie Portman ahead of their live-action reunion in Thor: Love and Thunder. Director Taika Waititi’s sequel to Thor: Ragnarok takes place after Avengers: Endgame and sees Portman’s Jane Foster wield the hammer — and powers — of the mighty Thor.

Waititi has described his Thor 4 and the re-pairing of ex-lovers Thor and Foster “so insane and also very romantic.”

“I’m into romances now. I just want to make a romance,” he told the BBC last year. “I want to make something that I’ve never done or never cared for. I would like to attack something like that.”

Thor parties on with an appearance by Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and the Guardians of the Galaxy in Love and Thunder, a romantic “adventure film.”

“That was the thing really that I loved about doing Ragnarok, it felt like we were just putting Thor on a really cool adventure,” Waititi previously revealed to Entertainment Weekly. “There’s always like new things to see and do, and this one, I think we’re gonna double down a lot on that and have it bigger, bolder and brighter. There’s just gonna be some really crazy stuff in the film.”

Episode 7 of Marvel’s What If…? is now streaming on Disney+. Starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Jeff Goldblum, and Christian Bale, Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters on May 6, 2022.

If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.