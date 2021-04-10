Fear the Walking Dead Recap: What to Know Before Watching the Midseason Premiere

Morgan Jones (Lennie James) and John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) are reunited when Fear the Walking Dead returns with "The Door." In Sunday's Season 6B premiere, Morgan attempts to convince John to join the community he's building for a pregnant Grace (Karen David) and the rest of their scattered family. Morgan spent the first half of the season tracking down his group of survivors who have been living behind Virginia's (Colby Minifie) walls, so far reuniting Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), Althea (Maggie Grace), Charlie (Alexa Nisenson), and Dwight (Austin Amelio). As they prepare for a fight to defend their new home, Morgan reaches out to give John hope in his time of need.

1. Morgan is gathering people to fight. As Morgan builds the community inspired by Isaac (Michael Abbott Jr.) and his wife Rachel (Brigette Kali Canales), he's offered a safe place for Virginia's younger sister: Dakota (Zoe Colletti). More of Morgan's friends — Grace, Daniel (Ruben Blades), Luciana (Danay Garcia), and Sarah (Mo Collins) — remain under Virginia's control.

2. But he still does not know who saved him. A left-for-dead Morgan urges his followers to "just live" when Virginia shoots him point-blank at Humbug's Gulch in the Season 5 finale, "End of the Line." In the Season 6 premiere, "The End Is the Beginning," Morgan reveals an unknown person saved him from being torn apart by walkers, patched him up, and left behind a mysterious note.

3. John unsuccessfully hunted for a killer. When John investigates the murder of Ranger Cameron (Noah Khyle) inside the Lawton settlement in "The Key," John and Morgan's friend Janis (Holly Curran) is framed as the killer. John desperately tries to prove her innocence, but Virginia executes Janis by leaving her chained in the woods to be eaten by walkers.

Here are 6 things you need to know for the return of #FearTWD this Sunday or stream it early with @AMCPlus. pic.twitter.com/8qDkTpIXOO — FearTWD (@FearTWD) April 10, 2021

4. He feels responsible for Janis's death. In "Bury Her Next to Jasper's Leg," John confesses to his new wife, June (Jenna Elfman), that if he stays inside rotten Lawton, he won't "last long." June wants to stay and oversee the new hospital she convinced Virginia to build, but a guilt-ridden John tells her: "We can't stay here. I can't."

5. John left the group. After saving Virginia's life in exchange for the hospital, June tells John: "I don't want to leave. Every time I run, it leads me to something worse. I don't want to run anymore." John follows June but breaks away at a fork in the road, escaping to his cabin in the woods.

The midseason return, "The Door," premieres Sunday, April 11, at 9/8c on AMC.