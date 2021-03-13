Fear the Walking Dead: Life Begins Again in Season 6B Trailer and Key Art

“This is where life will begin again.” Fear the Walking Dead releases new key art and a trailer from Season 6B, where Morgan Jones (Lennie James) and his group of survivors will discover the meaning behind “the end is the beginning.” The cryptic message has appeared multiple times throughout the first half of the season, spooking even Pioneers leader Virginia (Colby Minifie): it was first spray-painted on the side of a beached submarine and later marked the entrance of a building crawling with plague-infected rats. When Virginia questioned Paige (Ellen Locy) about the strange slogan that defaced Tank Town earlier in Season 6, she would say only this: “It’s about what you’re building. It’s about the future.”

Morgan reunites with John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) to kick-off the nine-episode second half of the season with “The Door,” which was once the midseason finale before it was delayed amid the coronavirus pandemic. We last saw John go his own way when fleeing life under Virginia’s rule — taking off without newlywed wife June (Jenna Elfman), Virginia’s new chief of medicine — while Morgan seeks to unite people to stand with him during a coming civil war.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Meanwhile, Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) encounters the apparent leader (John Glover) of the “end is the beginning” believers who are seen taking Althea (Maggie Grace) and Wes (Colby Hollman) into the room where a decaying walker is covered in “new life”: the same greenery overtaking our characters in the half season’s key art, below.

Nature is taking its course. #FearTWD returns on April 11th. pic.twitter.com/A9tPSOg6Zj — FearTWD (@FearTWD) March 11, 2021

“I’ll say that this group, who has been lurking in the shadows, is definitely going to make themselves known,” showrunner Andrew Chambliss teased in an interview with ComicBook.com. “It is going to come at probably one of the worst moments for our entire group, but in terms of who the story is going to lie with, I think we want to let the audience watch as it unfolds.”

In Fear the Walking Dead Season 6B: “As Morgan’s bid to free the remaining members of the group becomes bolder, Virginia grows increasingly desperate to find her sister and protect the settlements from forces working inside and outside her walls. The second half of Season Six reveals the impact of what living under Virginia’s control has done to each person in this group, who once saw themselves as a family. New alliances will be formed, relationships will be destroyed, and loyalties forever changed. When everyone is forced to take sides, they discover the meaning of, ‘The End is the Beginning.’”

Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things TWD. Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 returns with new episodes Sunday, April 11, on AMC.