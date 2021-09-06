Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Teaser Trailer: A Punishing New World

"This new world is punishing," hisses Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) from ground zero of the nuclear zombie apocalypse in Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead. Texas is an irradiated wasteland after Strand and Morgan Jones (Lennie James) failed to prevent Teddy Maddox (John Glover) from firing a submarine-launched nuclear missile in Season 6, ushering in an explosive ending and a "beginning" — a harsh new reality of surviving nuclear fallout in a world already overrun by the zombified undead. Get a fresh look at the new season before The Walking Dead spin-off returns to AMC on October 17.

"We have effectively blown up this area of Texas. It's going to be a completely new reality for our characters to reckon with," Fear co-showrunner Ian Goldberg teased on Talking Dead. "We've seen them grow very formidable and able with how they've navigated the apocalypse for these six seasons. And now it is a whole new game with the apocalypse."

Morgan and his scattered group of survivors "are going to have to deal with the devastation, nuclear fallout, ash, unbreathable air, destroyed structures, limited resources... all these new environmental factors that are going to make survival just exponentially more difficult for them," Goldberg said. "This new world is going to bring out very different sides to all of these characters because they are in a whole new reality — and a very scary one."

The newest teaser, released Sunday alongside the latest episode of The Walking Dead, reveals a peek at nightmarish new walkers and the kind of human enemy that will rise from the rubble in Season 7.

"The nuclear apocalypse will also bring out a new element of human adversary, and some also really cool-designed garb accouterment to reflect this new reality," said Goldberg. "There's going to be a lot of gas masks in Season 7, as you can probably guess (laughs)."

Starring Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Jenna Elfman, Karen David, Ruben Blades, Austin Amelio, Christine Evangelista, Mo Collins, Keith Carradine as John Dorie Sr., Sydney Lemmon as Isabelle, and series newcomer Gus Halper as Will, Fear the Walking Dead returns October 17 on AMC or stream early starting October 10 on AMC+. Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things TWD.