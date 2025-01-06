Golden Globes Roasted Joker 2, But Ceremony’s “Fun Facts” Got the Most Laughs

The 2025 Golden Globes returned to form Sunday night with a vibrant ceremony marked by unexpected moments of hilarity. For starters, host Nikki Glaser didn’t hold back during her opening monologue, particularly when aiming for the critical and box office disappointment Joker: Folie à Deux. However, the true scene-stealer of the evening wasn’t the sharp-tongued host but rather the ceremony’s peculiar addition of “fun facts” about presenters and winners. Popping up every time one of the ceremony’s celebrated guests appeared on screen, these tidbits revealed bizarre and fascinating details about Hollywood’s elite.

Glaser’s takedown of the DC musical sequel was particularly savage. The comedian set up the dig by first praising Wicked and its theatrical success. “I loved it. I loved it so much. My boyfriend loved it. My boyfriend’s boyfriend really loved Wicked,” she said before turning her attention to Joker 2. “Some people complained it was ruined by the images on the screen and the sounds that accompanied them,” Glaser told a laughing audience when the time came to talk about DC’s biggest 2024 failure. She followed the jab with mock concern: “I’m sorry, Joker 2. Where is their table? Oh, they’re not here. That’s right.” The joke landed particularly well given that the Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix-led musical was notably absent from any nominations.

Beyond Glaser’s crowd-pleasing presentation, the ceremony’s innovative pop-up facts became an instant hit on social media, offering viewers delightfully random insights about their favorite stars. For instance, did you know Demi Moore has over 2,000 vintage dolls? That was the fact the Golden Globes decided to reveal about the night’s Best Actress winner, who took home an award for her breathtaking performance in The Substance. As if outing Moore’s quirky hobby wasn’t enough, another fun fact tag read: “Demi Moore was born in Roswell, New Mexico, a town famously associated with alien conspiracy theories.”

The Golden Globes fun facts ranged from endearingly nerdy (Vin Diesel being “passionate about Dungeons & Dragons“) to absolutely unhinged. For instance, viewers learned that Nicolas Cage owns “a pet crow named Hoover who lives in a geodesic dome in his Las Vegas home.” Thanks to the Golden Globes, we also know Andrew Garfield kept being transferred from store to store when he worked at Starbucks because he was “always caught sitting down by his bosses.” Even the night’s more straightforward facts had an oddly specific quality, like revealing that Dwayne Johnson “holds multiple Guinness World Records, including one for the most selfies on a red carpet in three minutes.”

Big Winners and Surprising Upsets

While FX’s Shōgun dominated the television categories with its impressive four-win sweep, HBO Max’s The Penguin secured perhaps the most meaningful victory of the night. Colin Farrell’s win for Best TV Actor in a Limited Series validates the network’s faith in the gritty crime drama, which expands The Batman universe beyond the cape and cowl.

Despite critical acclaim and strong viewership numbers, the series surprisingly missed out on both Best Limited Series – which went to Baby Reindeer – and Best TV Supporting Actress for Cristin Milioti’s powerful performance as Sofia Falcone – snatched by Jodie Foster for True Detective: Night Country. However, Farrell’s win cements the show’s position as a worthy spinoff for Matt Reeves’ hit movie, in a moment where DC Studios does not know what to do with the filmmaker’s Elseworld universe. Hopefully, a win at the Golden Globes can put the Reevesverse back on track.

The Penguin is currently available for streaming on Max.