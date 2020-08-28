HBO's Watchmen: Lube Man Finally Unmasks In Video Interview

✖

When Watchmen came to an end after one season, fans were immensely satisfied with the conclusion, however, they were left with one question. Who was Lube Man?! Peteypedia, the show's supplemental site, strongly suggested it was Dale Petey (Dustin Ingram). According to the site, the character was fired from the FBI "effective immediately" and everything he had put together in the "Peteypedia" was set to be deleted from the server and the contents of the former agent's desk would be boxed up. Included in those effects it's noted is a "jug of what appears to be some sort of canola oil." The memo further goes on to note that the former agent is at risk for vigilante behavior -- and has since gone missing in Tulsa. In a new Rolling Stone interview with Damon Lindelof and Trent Reznor, Lube Man makes a surprise appearance and unmasks. Turns out, the assumption that it was Petey was correct.

After Ingram unmasks himself, Lindelof says, "Dustin, you have to give us that costume back." Ingram replies, "Why? Is there going to be a season two?" "There's not gonna be a season two," Lindelof adds. "But that doesn't belong to you." Ingram then douses himself in liquid, exclaims, "Come get it, motherf*cker," and runs away. You can watch the full video here.

The Emmy Award nominations were announced last month and the list of shows is led by HBO's Watchmen, which managed to score 26 nominations. The series is up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie (Regina King), Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie (Jeremy Irons), Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie (Jean Smart), Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II; Joven Adepo), Outstanding Limited Series, and more.

Watchmen also earned four TV Critics Awards nominations last month for Achievement in Drama (Regina King), Outstanding Achievement in Movie or Miniseries, Outstanding New Program, and Program of the Year.

Currently, there are no plans to make a second season of Watchmen. While King has said she'd be on board if Lindelof came back, the creator has made it clear that that doesn't want to take the reins on a potential follow-up. Recently, Lindelof spoke with ComicBook.com and revealed that he'd like to see someone else tackle Watchmen.

Are you surprised to learn Petey was, in fact, Lube Man? Tell us in the comments!

Watchmen is available on HBO streaming platforms.

