James Gunn Teases Deep-Cut DC Character Debut in Peacemaker Season 2 Image

Filming continues to be underway on the second season of Peacemaker, one of the most-anticipated titles of James Gunn and Peter Safran’s new DC Universe. While we already know a number of new and returning faces who will appear in the show’s latest episodes, a new behind-the-scenes look from Gunn has complicated things in an intriguing way.

On Wednesday, Gunn took to social media to share a photo of a male character, shrouded in silhouette, sitting in front of a campfire on Peacemaker‘s set. Gunn captioned the photo “Who might this be?”, inviting fans to speculate about who the mystery person could be — and whether or not they are an established part of DC canon.

Who Is Peacemaker Season 2’s Mystery Character?

Looking at the lore of DC’s comics, there are plenty of possible contenders for Peacemaker‘s mystery man. Fans have already begun to theorize that the character could be a number of DC’s different Native American protagonists, beginning with Apache Chief, who can grow his body to different sizes and was created by Alex Toth for Hanna-Barbera’s Super Friends animated series. The concept of Apache Chief later inspired characters in other media, including Long Shadow in the Justice League Unlimited animated series, and Manitou Raven in 2002’s JLA comic series. There is also the short-lived Firestorm antagonist Black Bison, who already made his live-action debut on The Flash television show. The lighter hair does throw a wrinkle into those theories, as the mystery man is either older with graying white hair, or is supposed to be younger with blonde hair.

Another possibility, albeit a more eccentric one, is that the man could secretly be Travis Morgan / Warlord. Created by Mike Grell in 1975’s 1st Issue Special #8, Morgan is a former Air Force pilot who is accidentally marooned in Skartaris, a subterranean pocket dimension believed to be hidden in the center of the Earth. During his years of time there, Morgan is embraced as a champion of Skartaris, going on a multitude of adventures as a sword-and-sorcery hero. While the costume in Gunn’s photo is a bit more natural-looking than Warlord’s usual comic-accurate ensemble, that would be an effective way to potentially translate him into live-action (and leave room for an upgrade later on). Given Morgan’s past with the government, it also wouldn’t be out of the question for him to have some sort of tie to the organization Checkmate, which has been heavily rumored to appear in the new DCU.

Who Is in the Cast of Peacemaker Season 2?

Plot details are currently unknown about Peacemaker‘s sophomore season. John Cena will continue to lead the series as Christopher Smith / Peacemaker, with Freddie Stroma as Adrian Chase / Vigilante, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee as John Economos, and Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo.

New cast members for Peacemaker Season 2 will include Sol Rodríguez as Sasha Bordeaux, Tim Meadows as Langston Fleury, and David Denman in a currently-unknown role. Frank Grillo is also confirmed to be reprising his role as Rick Flag, Sr. from the forthcoming Creature Commandos animated series, as well as Gunn’s Superman movie.

Season 2 of Peacemaker is expected to debut on HBO Max at some point in 2025.