New DCU Rumor Claims The Franchise’s Next TV Show Will Introduce an Iconic Character

Countless DC characters have yet to appear in the DCU, but a new rumor suggests that one very popular character may finally be about to debut in the franchise in an unexpected project. Although the DCU now has several movies and TV shows under its belt, and yet another, the R-rated horror movie Clayface, is coming out this week, there are still innumerable beloved DC characters who haven’t yet played a role in James Gunn’s reboot of the franchise. Perhaps mostly notably, that has included Batman, and despite plenty of rumors about his Batman casting and conversations about The Brave and the Bold, we still don’t have a concrete answer on when that will come. We’re also waiting on Wonder Woman, although many suspect she will be played by Adria Arjona in Man of Tomorrow.

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Now, yet another name is being tossed around in rumors about the DCU’s upcoming character introductions. Namely, new rumors indicate that the Flash is going to be introduced, but rather than a debut on the big screen, his debut will allegedly happen in the DCU’s upcoming show The People v. Gorilla Grodd. This is a particularly unexpected choice, as The People v. Gorilla Grodd is confirmed to be a bizarre mockumentary that incorporates things like Grodd riding a scooter, an a cappella version of “Party Rock Anthem,” and no doubt myriad other oddities in store. It’s interesting to think about how the Flash might fit into that narrative, although based on how little we currently know about the show, there are many ways that this could work.

Wait wait wait… Gorilla Grodd will be singing Party Rock Anthem?!



WHAT IS THIS SHOW?! pic.twitter.com/9Ey7IGplfc — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) September 9, 2026

Depending on the DCU’s Characterization of the Flash, This Could Totally Work

If this rumor is true and the DCU’s Flash is going to be introduced in The People v. Gorilla Grodd, then this would almost certainly mean that the franchise’s take on this character is going to be a humorous one. Of course, that’s not guaranteed, but with all that we currently know about the upcoming show, that would certainly make the most sense. Theoretically, this might also offer another, even more significant detail about the DCU’s version of this character: this might be Wally West rather than Barry Allen, based on the differences between these two characters.

Currently, it seems like that would be a popular choice based on some comments in response to the X post about this rumor, with one enthusiastic commenter writing, “WALLY RIGHT???? PLEASE BE WALLY.” However, this could also end up creating some issues for the DCU if this is the approach they’re taking with the character. Already, division remains within the larger DC fanbase, with some loving what Gunn has done so far and others still wishing the Snyderverse continued. While not all aspects of the Snyderverse were serious, and there were certainly moments of comedy, it was generally a darker tone overall, and that might mean even more backlash if Gunn goes for a version of this character that leans too heavily into humor (which may be the case with The People v. Gorilla Grodd). For now, though, these are rumors only, and only time will tell.

Do you hope to see the Flash in the DCU, and if so, which version of the character would you like to see and in which upcoming project? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.