Loki Season 2 Producer Breaks Down Miss Minutes' "Heartbreaking" New Episode

Loki producer Kevin Wright explained Miss Minutes' heartbreaking reveal in the latest episode. Marvel.com caught up with the executive producer as Ravonna Renslayer and Miss Minutes hatch their plan against Victor Timely. Viewers discovered that there was an element of a scorned lover to the rogue A.I. Well, it was a bit one-sided. Timely ends up creating her in the future as a companion to play chess against and talk with. However, Miss Minutes is yearning for more, and ends up being shut inside her Tempad until Ravonna unseals her later in the episode. Now, the audience has a bit more information about the fan-favorite character and about He Who Remains and his attachment to both ladies. Wright says that finding a way to humanize Miss Minutes was one of their biggest priorities.

"There's a version where it's really silly," Wright told Marvel.com. "But it was always really playing it to her real, genuine emotions. It is unsettling, but also, it's kind of heartbreaking." It was a juggling act for the Loki writing team to find the sweet spot between genuine horror and the absurdity of the situation on paper. Miss Minutes is not a joke, and its important that audience understand why this all happened. He continued, "When you talk about it in a writers' room, it's very funny. But then going, all right, how do we actually pull this off — that was the trick."

What Sparked Miss Minutes To Turn On Victor Timely?

Elsewhere in the interview, Wright explained his take on Miss Minutes and how she flipped on both Victor Timely and Ravonna Renslayer. It seems like that kind of bubbling frustration just couldn't be contained and revenge was necessary. Some careful questions still exist though. Chiefly, was her rebellion all a part of He Who Remains's master plan after all.

"At the end of Season 1, we know she's kind of duplicitous and she's got a bigger plan going on. But I think it was intriguing to play with, what is that plan? Why is she doing it? In Episode 3, when she speaks to Victor Timely about the past that they had, I think it's really kind of moving," Wright told Marvel. "It's weird, you get she's an artificial intelligence, but there is some kind of maybe consciousness there that she's had these experiences, and she kind of longs for this connection again."

He wondered, "Is her programming [written] to make that loyalty for him? Or, as she says, she was given the free will to write her own programming? Is this a naturally growing kind of emotion that she's having? I just think that's a cool space creatively to sit in. And of course, when she's rejected, she'll go off the rails. That's fun, too, because she's vindictive."

Will Miss Minutes Put Her Plan Into Motion During The Next Episode of Loki?

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing.

Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

