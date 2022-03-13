Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy Announces Season 3 Release Date with New Teaser

The second season of Netflix’s Umbrella Academy came to an end back in 2020, and the finale’s huge cliffhanger has fans eager for the release of the third season. The upcoming season wrapped production back in August, and the cast answered some fan questions during Netflix’s TUDUM event in September. Now, showrunner Steve Blackman has finally announced at SXSW that the new season will premiere globally on Wednesday, June 22nd.

In addition to the news of The Umbrella Academy‘s third season release date, Netflix also shared a first look teaser, which you can check out in the tweet below:

https://twitter.com/UmbrellaAcad/status/1503048239494406152?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

You can read the official description for The Umbrella Academy‘s new season below:

“After putting a stop to 1963’s doomsday, the Umbrella Academy return home to the present, convinced they prevented the initial apocalypse and fixed this godforsaken timeline once and for all. But after a brief moment of celebration, they realize things aren’t exactly (okay, not at all) how they left them. Enter the Sparrow Academy. Smart, stylish, and about as warm as a sea of icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone’s concerns. Navigating challenges, losses, and surprises of their own – and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the Universe (something they may have caused) – now all they need to do is convince Dad’s new and possibly better family to help them put right what their arrival made wrong. Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?”

The third season of The Umbrella Academy will see the return of Elliot Page (Vanya Hargreeves), Tom Hopper (Luther Hargreeves), David Castaneda (Diego Hargreeves), Robert Sheehan (Klaus Hargreeves), Aidan Gallagher (Number Five), Emmy Raver-Lampman (Allison Hargreeves), Justin H. Min (Ben Hargreeves), Colm Feore (Reginald Hargreeves), and Ritu Arya (Lila Pitts).

In addition to the returning Hargreeves, the new members of the Sparrow Academy will be played by Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, and Cazzie David. According to Netflix, Ben is now “a Machiavellian tactician, wrapped up in a pretty boy body with a rumbling inner-squid. Vicious, pragmatic, and hyper-vigilant, Ben is determined to gain his status as the leader at all costs.”

The Umbrella Academy returns to Netflix on June 22nd.