New Loki Season 2 Poster Teases Miss Minutes' Return

Viewers have been taken on quite a journey in Loki Season 2, with the show establishing some major lore for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The show's recent fourth episode was absolutely no exception, driving essentially all of the show's heroes and villains into dire straights. Miss Minutes (Tara Strong) was uniquely impacted, with Episode 4 seeing her be rebooted down to her core programming.

A new Loki Season 2 poster, which you can check out below, plays off of that kind of reboot, showing multiple versions of Miss Minutes with the tagline "I'm working on myself."

A new episode of #Loki Season 2 starts streaming this Thursday at 6PM PT on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/5yHCsoKKYS — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) October 31, 2023

Why Is Miss Minutes Different in Loki Season 2?

Loki Season 2 has already showcased some shocking moments for Miss Minutes, from her accosting Victor Timely (Jonathan Majors) to her aforementioned reset. As producer Kevin Wright teased in a recent interview with Marvel.com, Miss Minutes has been going on a unique journey across Loki's sophomore season — and for good reason.

"At the end of Season 1, we know she's kind of duplicitous and she's got a bigger plan going on. But I think it was intriguing to play with, what is that plan? Why is she doing it? In Episode 3, when she speaks to Victor Timely about the past that they had, I think it's really kind of moving. It's weird, you get she's an artificial intelligence, but there is some kind of maybe consciousness there that she's had these experiences, and she kind of longs for this connection again."

"Is her programming [written] to make that loyalty for him?" Wright continued. "Or, as she says, she was given the free will to write her own programming? Is this a naturally growing kind of emotion that she's having? I just think that's a cool space creatively to sit in. And of course, when she's rejected, she'll go off the rails. That's fun, too, because she's vindictive."

What Is Loki Season 2 About?

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 5th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing. Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

