Original Gossip Girl Series Now Streaming Free

Hey Upper East Siders, Gossip Girl officially has a new streaming home. On Thursday, the Roku Channel unveiled a new teaser trailer revealing that all six seasons of the original Gossip Girl are now streaming for free on their platform. The original Gossip Girl ran from 2007 through 2012 on The CW, delivering a lot of drama and making household names out of its ensemble cast, which included Blake Lively, Penn Badgley, and Leighton Meester. It was followed by a sequel series on HBO Max, which ran for two seasons before being canceled earlier this year.

What is Gossip Girl about?

Gossip Girl centers on the scandalous lives of attractive, privileged and very affluent teens who reside in Manhattan's Upper East Side (UES) and how they betray one another while being constantly observed by a vicious but well-known blogger.

The original Gossip Girl also starred Chace Crawford, Taylor Momsen, Ed Westwick, Kelly Rutherford, Matthew Settle, Jessica Szohr, Kaylee DeFer, and Katie Cassidy.

Why was the Gossip Girl reboot canceled?

The new Gossip Girl explored just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed since The CW's original series' six-season run ended in 2012, following a new generation of Upper East Side NYC private-school teens being introduced to social surveillance nine years after the original blogger's website went dark.

"So here's the goss: it is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce GOSSIP GIRL will not be continuing on HBO Max. The EPs and I will forever be grateful to the network and studio for their faith and support; the writers for their devious brains and dexterous talent; the superstar cast for being the greatest of collaborators and friends; and the crew for their hard work, dedication, and love for the project. This was honestly the greatest set I ever worked on, top to bottom," Joshua Safran wrote in a Twitter thread when the show was canceled. "We are currently looking for another home, but in this climate, that might prove an uphill battle, and so if this is the end, at least we went out on the highest of highs. Thank you for watching, and I hope you'll tune into the finale next Thursday to see how it all comes together. xoxo. ps. a big thank you to all the GG fans around the world. You're the reason we came back in the first place, and who knows, maybe the reason we will meet again. Much love."

What do you think of Gossip Girl moving to the Roku Channel? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!