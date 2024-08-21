Picture of Dorian Gray Reboot in the Works From Netflix and Berlanti Productions

Oscar Wilde’s iconic novel The Picture of Dorian Gray might be getting a modern facelift. On Tuesday, reports confirmed that Netflix is developing The Grays, a new live-action streaming series from Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television. The new series will be written by the sibling duo of Supergirl alum Katie Rose Rogers and All American‘s Robbie Rogers, both of whom worked together on Fellow Travelers. Berlanti Prods.’ Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Leigh London Redman will produce, alongside showrunner Rina Mimoun and pilot episode director Lee Toland Krieger. This is the latest project Berlanti Productions has in the works for Netflix, in addition to a new live-action take on Scooby-Doo.

The Grays is described as a contemporary take on the Oscar Wilde classic about our fascination with eternal youth set against the backdrop of the modern beauty industry. In a twist on the gothic novel, the series revolves around siblings Basil and Doran Gray.

Will Greg Berlanti Return to DC?

At the moment, Berlanti Productions is only attached to a single DC television show, the forthcoming final season of The CW’s Superman & Lois. In a recent interview with Deadline, Berlanti reflected on the grand experiment that the Arrowverse became, while acknowledging that the larger DC franchise is now in great hands with DC Studios’ James Gunn and Peter Safran.

“It was a moment in time for me, and one plan, the size and the scope of which we were altogether able to achieve,” Berlanti explained. “The closeness that I had with many of the actors, and still have, and other writers and directors and the family that we built over that time. And the opportunity where every year we were doing these big crossover episodes and all the different showrunners would come in from all the different shows. To create in that way was such a joy and incredibly challenging. But it is nothing I would try and replicate again at this moment. That felt very singular. I love Warner Bros. I wish them all the best with these amazing characters. We had a credo that I would say to everybody all the time, which is, we’re so lucky to have these characters. Let’s return them to the shelf more valuable than when we took them off. It was very much about that, and trying to build a world and a place where everybody who loved them as much as we did could come and tell stories. Now I think it’s time for new; the torch has been passed beautifully, and I’m really excited by all they’re doing there now.”