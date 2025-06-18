Rick and Morty Promo Sets Up New Space Heist

Rick and Morty Season 8 has reached the halfway point of its run with Adult Swim, and the first look at the next episode is setting up for a new space heist. Rick and Morty Season 8 thus far has felt like it has been establishing a new status quo with its episodes thus far as following everything that happened in the previous three seasons, Rick and Morty themselves are back to wacky episodic adventures. But as we reach the second half of the newest season, the animated series could be setting up for something even bigger to come before it’s over.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rick and Morty Season 8 first revealed itself last year with a special animatic teasing that Rick and Morty would be heading onto a ship full of sleeping passengers, and saw Rick spark a new plan to steal some major materials. This animatic is finally coming to life in the next episode as the promo for Rick and Morty Season 8 Episode 5 makes good on that initial promise as we’re finally seeing what Rick and Morty have snuck onto this new ship to steal. Check it out below as spotted by @swimpedia on X.

Tune into #AdultSwim on Sunday, June 22nd at 11:00 PM to catch the next brand new episode of Rick and Morty Season 8, "Cryo Mort a Rickver"! pic.twitter.com/hJm2jUU1Ot — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) June 16, 2025

How to Watch Rick and Morty Season 8 Episode 5

Rick and Morty Season 8 Episode 5 is titled “Cryo Mort a Rickver,” and it will be making its debut with Adult Swim on Sunday, June 22nd at 11:00PM ET. As teased by the first look at the coming episode, the titular duo spots a ship with a material that Rick is hoping to steal and it’s a shipped filled with sleeping passengers. Rick hopes to steal what they need to and get away before things get worse, but that’s likely not going to happen as that’s just the chaotic nature of the animated series to this point.

Rick and Morty have had some wacky adventures over Season 8’s run thus far, and now it’s time for another classic adventure from the duo. While Episode 4 was the first real time this season that the two were fully paired up for an adventure (and was also the first episode featuring Jerry in a story this season), it’s likely that’s going to change as the second half of the new season continues. But it’s just a matter of seeing how it all works out for the duo from this point on, and where it goes wrong for them.

Adult Swim

What’s Coming Next for Rick and Morty?

“I think I would love to just burp more, you know?” Rick Sanchez star Ian Cardoni stated to ComicBook when asked about what he’d like to see for Rick next. “Let’s just bring about what has made this character iconic and just do more of that.” Cardoni then teased we’re likely to hear more burps this season as the new stars have been able to play around more in the space compared to their work when joining Rick and Morty for Season 7. “I think you’re gonna hear more this season, but let’s stay loose and fun with it. Let’s do the most ridiculous, crazy adventures and also the deepest, most heartfelt storytelling and then burping and toilet humor. I think that’s fantastic.”

It’s yet to be revealed exactly what will be coming next in Rick and Morty Season 8 now that it’s reached the halfway mark, but that’s an exciting place to be. As the animated series continues to flesh out more of its new status quo with the episodes thus far, it’s likely that there’s something bigger coming our way as the show continues to set up longer storylines for the seasons to come.