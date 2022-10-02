Saturday Night Live and Miles Teller Take Aim at Adam Levine, Armie Hammer Over DM Scandals

Host Miles Teller took aim at Adam Levine and Armie Hammer's viral DM scandals during a sketch on Saturday season premiere of Saturday Night Live. Teller hosted SNL's 48th season premiere with musical guest Kendrick Lemar. The episode's sketches included acknowledging the significant cast turnover between this season and the last and making fun of Nicole Kidman's AMC Theatres commercial. Another sketch cast Teller as the host of a game show titled Send Something Normal. It should be the world's most winnable game show. All the contestants have to do is send a regular reply to a woman in their DMs to win $100 million. Simple, right?

"The game is very simple. We have four male celebrity contestants, and all they have to do is reply to a woman's DM on Instagram in a way that is normal," Teller's host, Halen Hardy, laid out for the contestants. "And fellows, if you send a normal DM, you win $100 million."

Things get complicated when you consider the contests. They included Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine (Mikey Day), actor Armie Hammer (James Austin Johnson), astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson (Kenan Thompson), and SNL star Bowen Yang. Yang played himself, the current reigning champion of Send Something Normal, who credits his success with "being gay."

Meanwhile, real-life Levine is at the center of a scandal for allegedly sending many inappropriate messages to women while still married to Behati Prinsloo. Send Something Normal tasked Day's Levine with replying to a woman in his DMs who wrote, "Hey, Adam, huge fan. Love your music." Levine asks to see her most-liked vacation photo. After getting a good look at the woman in a bikini, he offers this reply:

"All right. Going to kick things off with a 'Holy moly!' But I got three more, though. 'Holy moly! Holy crap! Your body is making my penis smile.'" That's not a winner.

The host gave Hammer a similar challenge. His message from a woman read, "Hey, Armie, hope you're doing okay."

Johnson's Hammer preempted his response by saying, "Alright, look, I know there's been a lot of talk about me in the press, but I've done a lot of work on myself, and I've changed. So I have my message." He then replied, "'I want to break open your bones and suck out the marrow.'"

Saturday Night Live airs new episodes Saturday nights on NBC. Brendan Gleeson hosts next week's episode with musical guest Willow.