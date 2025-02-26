Star Wars: Andor Season 2 Trailer Gets Even More Hype With Kendrick Lamar “Not Like Us” Fan Recut

A fan edit of the Andor Season 2 trailer generates even more hype for the Star Wars show’s return by setting the preview to Kendrick Lamar’s hit song “Not Like Us.” Shared on the social media platform Threads by user @priscillawrites, the recut is very effective, as the music fits well with the footage. Many in the post’s comments section echo that sentiment, using words like “brilliant” and “perfect” to describe the edit. Someone else noted that they’ve saved the video so they can easily access it whenever. Check out the post by clicking here.

The official Andor Season 2 trailer was released earlier this week, giving fans their long-awaited first look at the acclaimed series’ final season. Interestingly, the trailer made headlines for its out-of-the-box music choices. In a deviation from the rest of the Star Wars franchise, the Andor Season 2 trailer is set to a contemporary rock song. Rather than listening to a traditional classical score, viewers hear Steve Earle’s “The Revolution Starts Now.” Reactions to the track’s use in Andor marketing were mixed.

Andor Season 2 is slated to premiere on Disney+ on Tuesday, April 22nd. The show has a unique release schedule, as three episodes will debut weekly through mid-May. Like Season 1, Season 2 will consist of 12 episodes as it builds up to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Fan edits putting non-classical music over Star Wars footage aren’t anything new. For instance, after the release of The Last Jedi, people had a lot of fun seeing which songs gelled with Rey and Kylo Ren’s fight against Snoke’s praetorian guards. This Andor trailer recut is another entertaining edit in that tradition, but there’s an extra layer to it due to the conversation surrounding the official trailer. Now that Andor has broken precedent by featuring licensed music in Star Wars marketing, some fans were probably wondering what other songs worked well with the trailer. “Not Like Us” proves to be a good fit; the shot of Cassian and Bix walking away from the explosion as the beat kicks in is a definite highlight.

Over the next couple of months, Lucasfilm will probably release a bevy of additional Andor promotional materials. It’ll be interesting to see if the marketing team takes a more traditional approach when putting together future trailers and TV spots. They went in a unique direction for the first trailer, but Star Wars is very famous for its library of rich musical cues that evoke so many emotions from fans. Regardless, whenever viewers get a fresh look at Andor Season 2, there will probably be more fan edits.