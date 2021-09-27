Diego Luna Teases “Familiar Faces” Return in Star Wars: Andor on Disney+

Rebel spy Cassian Andor won’t be the only character to fight another day in Star Wars: Andor. Actor Diego Luna teases “familiar faces” will return in the live-action spin-off series on Disney+, a prequel to the 2016 feature film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Set during the formative years of the Rebel Alliance, Andor occurs five years before the Rebel captain perishes on the oceanic planet of Scarif in a battle to steal plans for the Empire’s superweapon: the Death Star. Because Andor dies alongside fellow freedom fighter Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) in Rogue One, the actor returns in a series where his character’s fate is already known — and can’t be spoiled.

“You’ll definitely see familiar faces,” Luna told Deadline. “I can tell you about this project like no other because I can’t spoil the ending if you’ve seen [Rogue One] already. No matter what I say, I can’t ruin the ending.”

The new series reportedly sees the return of Luna’s Rogue One co-star Forest Whitaker, back as Clone Wars veteran Saw Gerrera. Genevieve O’Reilly will reprise her role as Rebel Alliance co-founder Mon Mothma, who she played briefly in 2005’s Revenge of the Sith and again in Rogue One. Alan Tudyk, who plays ex-Imperial droid and Andor’s co-pilot K-2SO in Rogue One, said in an update earlier this year that he is “not involved” with the series despite a 2019 announcement that he would return.

According to an unconfirmed report, Ben Mendelsohn will reprise his Rogue One role asDirector Orson Krennic.

“I had the chance to work with a team that I couldn’t be more proud of and admire more. It’s a hard-core moment to be out there shooting, and we were really lucky. We’re done with the shooting now and getting it ready for audiences to see it,” Luna told Deadline of filming during the COVID-19 pandemic. “While I can’t say much, what I can tell you is that the experience was literally a transformation for me. It’s something that I really wanted to do and that I thought I was not going to be able to do. I’m more than happy.”

Starring Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Genevieve O’Reilly, 12 episodes of Star Wars: Andor will premiere in 2022 on Disney+.

