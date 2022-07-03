The Boys Almost Matched Obi-Wan Kenobi's Streaming Numbers With Season 3 Debut

People are loving The Boys. Despite the Prime Video series not stemming from some flashy intellectual property — it's based on a comic book from an independent publisher — the ratings for the series are rivaling some of the biggest shows in the land. In the latest streaming ratings report from Nielsen, the Antony Starr and Erin Moriarty-led show nearly bested Disney+'s Obi-Wan event series.

According to the ratings firm, users logged 958 million minutes watched of Obi-Wan Kenobi. The Boys, however, was watched just nine million minutes less than the Lucasfilm hit. Though that looks like a substantial number on paper, it's a relatively small gap in the grand scheme of things. While The Boys finished fourth with 949 million minutes watched, Netflix's Ozark was fifth with 644 minutes watched in the same time period, a staggering 305 million minutes less than the R-rated superhero show.

Prime Video has already renewed The Boys for a fourth season, which is expected to begin filming later this year.

"From our first conversation with Eric Kripke and the creative team about Season 3 of The Boys, we knew the show was continuing to get even bolder-an impressive feat considering the wild success of the Emmy-nominated second season," Vernon Sanders, head of global television, Amazon Studios, shared in a statement. "The Boys continues to push boundaries in storytelling while also being relentlessly entertaining and threading the needle on social satire that feels all too real. This stylized world of the series has incredible global reach and the viewership for opening weekend is proof of that. We are immensely proud of the cast and crew that has spawned a franchise for Prime Video, and we look forward to bringing more of The Boys to our customers."

"Speaking for the cast and crew, we're so grateful to Sony, Amazon, and most of all the fans for embracing the show and allowing us to make more," Eric Kripke, The Boys showrunner, added. "We're thrilled to continue Butcher and the Boys' fight against Homelander and the Seven, as well as comment on the insane world we're living in. Also, this is the first time in history that exploding genitalia has led to further success."

The first six episodes of The Boys Season 3 are now streaming on Prime Video while the entire first season of Obi-Wan Kenobi can be seen on Disney+.

