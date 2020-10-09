The Boys Season Two Finale Premieres Early on Amazon Prime Video

✖

Though scheduled to debut tomorrow, Friday, October 9, the season two finale of The Boys has arrived early on the Amazon Prime Video streaming platform! Episodes this season have been dropping a few hours earlier than expected for the fans that just can't wait, and it seems like the final episode this season is no exception. You can watch it for yourself by clicking here. We won't dissect any specific spoilers for the episode in this post, but there's plenty of teasing that can be tossed about for this episode as series showrunner and creator Eric Kripke previously said it's his favorite episode of the series.

"I think Episode 8 is gonna be a real sh*t fight," Kripke told TVLine. "For what it's worth, I think Episode 8 is my all-time favorite episode of the whole show, both seasons. It puts, primarily, Butcher in a really dangerous place, because he has this devil on his shoulder, who is his father, and he's just learned at the end of this episode that there's no value in doing things the right way by going through the right legal means. The only way to get things done apparently is to be the worst possible person like his father, and he's heading into Episode 8 with that attitude. We should very rightfully worry about Butcher's humanity and what that means for the rest of the team."

Now that the second season is concluded there's a little bit of bad news, but a whole lot of good news. The good news is that the series has already been renewed for a third season with the bad news being that due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic it's unclear when it will be able to shoot. It's also unclear what release strategy they will employ for the third season when it does debut, but the weekly episode model for season two appears to have worked for its ratings.

The even further good news about The Boys is that Amazon clearly believes in it as a property, as development has already begun on a spinoff series. Hailing from series EP Craig Rosenberg, the spinoff is described as part college show and part The Hunger Games and also reportedly maintains the "heart, satire, and raunchiness" of the flagship series. Though the show is mostly a new creation, Kripke previously revealed that part of the comic series was a major point of inspiration for the idea, specifically the comic's parody of the X-Men known as the G-Men.

